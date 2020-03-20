4 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Denton county – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML5a73de72e54f6accf7180164da7a915b11% %MINIFYHTML5a73de72e54f6accf7180164da7a915b12%

Denton County health officials confirmed four new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

This increases the county total to nine laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Two Lewisville women, one in her 20s and the other in her 50s have the virus. The 50-year-old woman is in hospital isolation after a local transmission. The woman in her 20s is isolated at home after a travel-related exposure.

A man in his 40s from Frisco is isolated in his home after a travel-related exposure.

Another man in his 60s from the city of Denton is in solitary confinement at his home after a travel-related exposure.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death.

The most current COVID-19 recommendations guide people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate themselves until the following three occur:

· You have not had a fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

· Other symptoms have improved.

· At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If symptoms worsen, call your provider before arriving at the provider's office or emergency department to limit the possible spread of any infection.

DCPH is identifying and contacting people who may have been exposed. DCPH will directly contact the people identified as exposed. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

DCPH recommends the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek urgent medical attention.