4.5 magnitude earthquake near Lake Tahoe Rattles Sierra, Northern California – Up News Info San Francisco

CARSON CITY, Nev. (Up News Info Sacramento) – A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported in Indian Hills, just southeast of Carson City, Nevada at 6:33 p.m. Friday.

The earthquake was just over 5 miles deep and Sacramento and Stockton residents reported they felt it.

%MINIFYHTML38381d3ab52d7e8adb2e93d872f6832313% %MINIFYHTML38381d3ab52d7e8adb2e93d872f6832314%

Minor damage was reported, according to the Carson City sheriff, who spoke to the Reno Gazette-Journal on Friday night. Gas to a building was closed as a precaution, according to the newspaper.