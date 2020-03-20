4.5 magnitude earthquake near Lake Tahoe Rattles Sierra, Northern California – Up News Info San Francisco

CARSON CITY, Nev. (Up News Info Sacramento) – A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported in Indian Hills, just southeast of Carson City, Nevada at 6:33 p.m. Friday.
The earthquake was just over 5 miles deep and Sacramento and Stockton residents reported they felt it.
Minor damage was reported, according to the Carson City sheriff, who spoke to the Reno Gazette-Journal on Friday night. Gas to a building was closed as a precaution, according to the newspaper.
%MINIFYHTML38381d3ab52d7e8adb2e93d872f6832315% %MINIFYHTML38381d3ab52d7e8adb2e93d872f6832316%
Did anyone else feel that earthquake? USGS reports a 5.0 moderate earthquake located 3.1 miles east of Indian Hills, Nevada. We sit in the office for a second. Here is a link to the USGS site. https://t.co/Z3M9OV9H0r #CAwx
– NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 21, 2020
%MINIFYHTML38381d3ab52d7e8adb2e93d872f6832317%