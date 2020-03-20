& # 39; Without work, without food & # 39;: for the inhabitants of Kibera, quarantine is not an option | Kenya News

Nairobi, Kenya – Take a walk along Kibera Avenue and at first glance you will not realize that the world is in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. Vendors still sell vegetables, and motorcycle riders continue to gather at intersections, waiting for customers.

However, on closer inspection, it is obvious that things have slowed down. An increasing number of roadside posts are empty and the main thoroughfare of the largest informal settlement in the Kenyan capital Nairobi is less crowded than usual.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4114fd724f4eeb3aa6a67cf44f65374811% %MINIFYHTML4114fd724f4eeb3aa6a67cf44f65374812%

Rhoda Mukii, a roadside product vendor in Kibera, expresses her frustration at how quickly things have changed for her business.

"Now people are not going to work and I am not earning as much as before. We need the government to work faster to solve this problem."

Drastic measures

The new coronavirus is still a relatively recent arrival in Kenya, with seven confirmed cases in one week.

However, the government has already taken a series of stringent measures, including closing schools, banning major public events, and banning entry to the country for all but citizens in an attempt to curb the outbreak, which It has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Following the official announcement of the drastic measures by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 15, Kenyans began to take the virus seriously. Hand washing is done more frequently and the government is reducing the cost of water for those who cannot afford it.

However, despite calls for social distancing and quarantine, residents of the city's poorest areas continue to go out, interact with others, and work to support their families.

Many residents of Kibera, home to hundreds of thousands of people, are aware of the risks posed by the coronavirus, especially in a crowded and neglected neighborhood like their own, which could be devastated if the outbreak spread and overwhelmed health and safety. already tense social networks

Yohana Ondieki, or Santos, standing at the Kibera Seven Kids School she directs (Duncan Moore / Al Jazeera)

Yohana Ondieki, who prefers to be called Santos, is a community leader in the Silanga neighborhood of Kibera. He heads the Kibera Seven Kids group, which offers discounted education, free meals for children and promotes a wide range of outreach activities in the area.

Like schools across the country, his group has closed and children have been told to stay home, although many continue to come for the weekly distribution of staples like corn, which he continues to offer despite the crisis.

For Santos, the main problem in Kibera is that people simply cannot stop working due to the pandemic.

"People are scared, but here in the poor neighborhood we work hand to mouth," he said. "If you don't work you don't eat. If you earn a dollar you can't save it, you must feed your whole family."

To make matters worse, Santos added, is that most area residents must commute daily to their jobs.

"We don't know if the people who work in the city center will bring (viruses) back with them. When they return at night, we are afraid to interact with them."

When asked if social distancing was practiced, Santos laughed. "That is not possible in the slums, when we get water it is a meter away. We live from room to room, we share a wall. In order to work, we must take weddings, weddings (motorcycles), we must take the matatus (minibuses)" In the poor neighborhood we must interact with other people. "

Wedding wedding drivers, already hurt by the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, wait for increasingly scarce customers (Yohana Ondieki / Al Jazeera)

It has become evident that even with an adequate education, being able to practice actions such as social distancing is a privilege for those who can afford the space and free time from work. Kibera residents simply lack the resources to prepare for the virus.

While people living in Nairobi's leafy suburbs and high-rise apartments stock up on food and prepare for a long quarantine, the city's poorest residents live day by day. Even getting more water to wash your hands is an added expense and requires a trip to a provider when you aren't pumping home.

Furthermore, Kenya lacks an effective public health system. Those with money and private health insurance are comfortable with the fact that if they get sick, treatment at one of the capital's private hospitals will be an option.

Meanwhile, clinics serving neighborhoods like Kibera, which are understaffed and understaffed, fear being overwhelmed by coronavirus patients should the virus spiral out of control. If the virus spreads, the current system will surely not be able to handle it.

Despite the risks, most of the working class have no choice but to stay there.

Santos said that to save money, some people send their children to family members in rural villages so that they have fewer mouths to feed in the city, and if the situation deteriorates, they may choose to go.

"For now, we are just listening to the news and preparing for government directions," Santos said.

"As long as the government keeps things affordable, that's fine. But if people really have to stay home, nobody will earn anything. It will be difficult even to pay for water. It would not be a good scenario."