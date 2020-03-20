& # 39; Punishment of God & # 39 ;: Nowruz silenced in Afghanistan by coronavirus | Afghanistan News

Herat, Afghanistan – A small crowd gathers around the rickshaw of Abdulrazaq, a 73-year-old Herat resident, in Nowruz, the Persian New Year which also marks the first day of spring. Bright rays of sunlight fall on the man's white beard as he carries his message to the world through speakers connected to his vehicle.

"God told me through his holy book, the Koran, to urge people to refrain from sinning. Our evil deeds will be punished. The coronavirus is God's punishment," he said.

%MINIFYHTML29ade09e699fe0af342c656bc17cf81011% %MINIFYHTML29ade09e699fe0af342c656bc17cf81012%

Plus:

Every year at Nowruz, one of the biggest festivals in Afghanistan, residents of Herat and other cities organize picnics or gather in large numbers at the city's iconic venues to celebrate the day with their families and friends.

However, Nowruz this year was unusually quiet in Herat due to the coronavirus pandemic, and popular sites in the city saw no festivities, and even green areas on the outskirts remained deserted.

The western city of Afghanistan, near the country's border with Iran, has been on the front line of the pandemic and saw its first coronavirus case in late February.

Since then, people in the city have remained mainly in their homes.

Places of worship around the world closed by coronavirus

The coronavirus in Iran has so far killed more than 1,400 people and infected nearly 20,000, making it the most affected country in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, each of the 24 people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan arrived in recent weeks from Iran, and each had passed through Herat, according to Herat Governor Abdul Qayum Rahimi.

While 22 cases may not seem like a crisis, officials fear the actual number of infections is much higher. Every day, thousands of Afghans return from Iran through Herat, escaping the pandemic.

The only certified laboratory that could perform coronavirus testing is in the Afghan capital Kabul. Herat authorities need time to confirm each diagnosis.

While a new laboratory is under construction in Herat, the city is far from ready to face the impending crisis.

"The coronavirus is not under control, either in Afghanistan or in many other countries. Every day, around 11,000 migrants arrive in Herat from Iran, half of whom could be carrying the virus," Rahimi told Al Jazeera.

"Weddings and large gatherings have stopped, hammams are closed, most government departments with large numbers of employees have stopped working … we have only kept a few of them to provide services. This started a month ago, "he said. , adding that all the Nowruz celebrations were also canceled.

& # 39; Most important day & # 39;

The Guzara district, on the outskirts of the city of Herat, also welcomed Nowruz with empty streets and parks.

In addition to Abdul Qayum, a 45-year-old psychiatrist from Herat and his friends playing boule, the only people present in the area were the street vendors, strolling with products that no one was there to buy.

"Nowruz is one of the most important days in our country because nature is coming back to life. The government said that people should stay home and forget about the great Nowruz celebrations this year. People fear the coronavirus and prefer to stay at home,quot;. Qayum said.

"We came here to have a small gathering. The nature of Herat is so beautiful that we had to celebrate the new year. We are planning to stay here until night, we will prepare some food, we will eat together and we will enjoy our time." There is no coronavirus in nature. "

The coronavirus panic has also affected the Afghan economy, which is already fragile. While Nowruz is usually the time Afghans visit the city's malls and markets for new clothes, business has been slow this year.

Many Afghans avoided visiting shopping malls and stores amid the coronavirus outbreak (Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska / Al Jazeera)

Edris, a 19-year-old who has worked in a shoe store in Bazar-e-Malik since he was 13, does not remember such low sales in Nowruz.

"Usually people buy a lot of shoes for Nowruz, but this year because of the coronavirus, they didn't come to the store. We have noticed a 50 percent drop in sales. It has had a big effect on our business, but we did not I can do nothing about it, "he told Al Jazeera.

"I am afraid of the coronavirus and I make sure to wash my hands frequently, use disinfectant and take care of my health. Most of the time I use the mask. But after lunch, I will close the store and go out of town to celebrate."

Empty shrines

The Sultan Agha shrine in the center of Herat is one of the main destinations for Nowruz festivities. Usually large crowds gather around the Afghan flag waving in the wind and sit on the grave in the courtyard of the sanctuary.

This year, the surroundings of the sanctuary were as calm as the rest of the city.

Some people strolled around the graves in small groups, while others lounged under the trees, contemplating the unusual tranquility of the holy site.

Among them was Hessam, 25, a dark-haired man. who tested negative for coronavirus in recent days.

Hesse arrived at the shrine of Sultan Agha to visit the graves of his family members (Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska / Al Jazeera)

He arrived at the shrine to visit the graves of his family members and celebrate the new year.

"This year is different from the past. This place is generally full of 1,000, perhaps 1,500 people. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shrine is empty," Hessam told Al Jazeera.

"We have to worry about the virus. It is a great threat to our community. Most people in Herat think this way. Our life is in God's hands."