$ 2,500 cash reward offered for information on the murder of rapper Tee Auntie of Grizzley

Crimestoppers offers $ 2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of rapper Tee Grizzley's aunt's killer.

Jobina Brown, who was also a Grizzley manager, died in August when a gunman opened fire on Grizzley's vehicle in Detroit.

When Grizzley stepped out of the passenger side of his Cadillac Escalade, the gunman rolled into the vehicle on foot and started firing, hitting Brown on his left side. She was reportedly heard screaming before she was shot 3 or 4 shots.

