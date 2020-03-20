22 inmates in the two Denver jails under observation after showing symptoms of coronavirus, none have been proven

%MINIFYHTML8245d8620621260ac625d6fc07a1ea7e11% %MINIFYHTML8245d8620621260ac625d6fc07a1ea7e12%

Twenty-two inmates in the two Denver jails are under observation after showing symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus, but none have been proven, Denver health officials confirmed Friday.

Fourteen of the inmates are under observation at the Denver Center Detention Center medical unit and eight are under observation at the county jail on Smith Road, Denver Health spokeswoman Heather Burke said in an email. Denver Health provides medical care to the city's two jails, where approximately 2,000 people are incarcerated on an average day.

All the inmates under observation showed a symptom consistent with COVID-19, the disease transmitted by the virus. But the symptoms do not qualify the inmates for examination, Burke said. Due to a lack of available evidence, Denver Health is restricting testing to individuals needing hospital admission due to serious complications of the disease and healthcare workers.

Daria Serna, a spokeswoman for the Denver Sheriff's Department, referred questions about the inmates and their treatment to Denver Health and the city's joint information center established in response to the virus.

"It's a grim situation right now," said Mike Britton, vice president of the Denver Sheriff's Deputies Union.

Quarantines occur when leaders of the Denver criminal justice system work to reduce prison populations and limit the pool of new inmates.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said Monday that his officers are instructed to issue subpoenas instead of arresting many low-level crimes to prevent unnecessary entry into jail. Prosecutors from the Denver District Attorney's Office are instructed to accept the bonds that allow low-risk defendants to be free as they continue their court cases. And Denver's top judge of the courts issued an order Friday asking judges to review cases and release inmates who have less than 30 days in prison or are at increased risk for health complications, when possible.

Medical personnel and officers working in prisons with the highest medical risk have access to face masks, Burke said, but the facilities are not without the lack of protective equipment that plagues the city and the country.

"The Denver Sheriff's Department, like most law enforcement and public safety agencies, is working through the shortage of N95 masks across the country," said Burke.