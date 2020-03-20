20 of the best romantic comedies you can watch in excess right now

We could all use a little more love and laughter these days. So why not watch a romantic comedy?
With the social estrangement that keeps many people at home, now is a good time to revisit some of the classics. Who could forget Billy Crystal Y Meg Ryan in When Harry met Sally … or Julia Roberts Y Cameron Diaz in My best friend's Wedding? There are also fan favorites like How to lose a boy in 10 days, Bridget Jones & # 39; s Diary Y 10 things I hate about you. Now the only question is: How do you choose? the only?
Luckily, you don't have to. Viewers can watch all the romantic comedies that their hearts desire through streaming services. You don't even need to leave your couch to fall in love with these stories over and over again.
So make popcorn, grab a blanket, and settle in. Need a little help deciding where to start?
See 20 of the best romantic comedies below.
How to lose a boy in 10 days
The fondness for this movie will certainly outlast any loving fern. Writer magazine Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) You have to turn to a boy for an article on, as you guessed it, how to lose a boy in 10 days. Meanwhile, advertiser Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) Try to win an account by betting on your boss who can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. After meeting in a bar, they form a relationship with their hidden motives in mind. But will true love get in the way of your plans? Watch it through YouTube Movies, Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Hulu.
You've got mail
While email has certainly changed, the love for this classic remains the same. Tom Hanks Y Meg RyanThe characters form a strong online connection, but are unaware that they are commercial rivals in the real world. The Hanks character owns a large chain of bookstores, while the Ryan character runs a small independent bookstore. Watch the movie through YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Google Play.
Love actually
You don't have to wait until Christmas to see this beloved movie. The star-studded cast, which includes Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson Y Keira Knightley"It is reason enough to visit him again." That and Hugh grantis dancing. Watch their individual love stories on YouTube Movies, Google Play, Hulu, Amazon Prime or iTunes.
The holidays
Speaking of Christmas comedies, The holidays It is a true gift. Stalking Cameron Diaz Y Kate Winslet travel the world to exchange houses and then find connections with Jewish law Y Twenty onerespectively can be just the escape you need. Watch it through YouTube Movies, Hulu, Amazon Prime, iTunes or Google Play.
10 things I hate about you
There is nothing to hate about this movie. The film is a modern interpretation of William Shakespeare& # 39; s The tamed beast and settles down in a secondary school. It's stars Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the afternoon Heath Ledger. Watch it through Disney +, YouTube Movies, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Google Play or iTunes.
She is the man
After her brother Sebastián makes a secret trip to London, Viola (Amanda Bynes) agrees to cover it by posing as him. She attends her boarding school and tests for the soccer team. However, things get complicated when he develops feelings for his roommate Duke (Channing Tatum) Meanwhile, Duke is in love with Olivia (Laura Ramsey), who is in love with "Sebastian,quot; (who is really Viola). Olivia then has a date with Duke, who is also developing feelings for Viola, to make "Sebastian,quot; jealous. Get it? Actually, just watch the movie through YouTube Movies, Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes or Hulu.
Alabama sweet home
When the New York fashion designer (Reese witherspoon) is engaged to her wealthy fiancé (Patrick Dempsey) she has to return to her home state of Alabama to finalize her divorce from her separated husband (Josh Lucas) But things change once she remembers her southern roots and her first love. Watch it through YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime, iTunes or Google Play.
The diaryof Bridget Jones
Renee Zellweger received an Oscar nomination for his hilarious portrayal of Bridget jones, a woman who is determined to "control,quot; her life and documents her progress in a journal. From quitting smoking to finding Mr. Right, she recounts it all. But does she choose her attractive boss (Hugh grant) or his childhood acquaintance (Colin Firth) Who, despite her difficult start, reveals that he likes her the way she is? Watch through YouTube Movies, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime or Hulu.
When Harry met Sally …
This is one of the most iconic romantic comedies. Have Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan and that famous Katz Deli scene (you know: "I'll have what she has,quot;). The two have a series of confrontations over the years and examine whether they really can be "just friends." Watch it through Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, Google Play or iTunes.
Can definitely be
Will this movie capture your heart? It definitely can be. In the film, Ryan ReynoldsThe character, who is going through a divorce, tells her daughter the story of how she met her mother. As he relates his relationship, and those prior to his marriage, he changes the names and details, making it a mystery. Will you be able to put the pieces together and find out who captured (and perhaps still has) his heart? Watch it through Hulu, Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube Movies or iTunes.
My best friend's Wedding
Have you ever fallen in love with a best friend? So this movie is for you. After Julia Roberts& # 39; character learns his old friend (Dermot Mulroney) is engaged to another woman (Cameron Diaz), realizes that she is in love with him and prepares to finish the wedding. Watch it through Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, Google Play, iTunes or Hulu.
Hitch
Will Smith plays a smooth "dating doctor,quot; who helps men, including Kevin James& # 39; character, even his game. But what happens when the expert falls madly in love with someone?Eva Mendes) and can't follow your own rules? Watch it through Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, Google Play or iTunes.
Insomnia in Seattle
After Tom HanksThe character loses his wife, his son calls a radio show and convinces his father to talk about how much he misses his late spouse. A listener touched from all over the country, Meg RyanThe character decides to write a letter to the Hanks character and invite him to meet her on top of the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day, even though she is already engaged to another man. While the son urges his father to take the plunge, the Hanks character is reluctant. Will they ever meet? Is it true love? Fans will only have to watch the movie through Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, Google Play or iTunes to find out.
The wedding planner
In this movie, a wedding planner (Jennifer Lopez) is so caught up in the organization of other people's love lives that she forgets her own. So when you meet a nice doctor (Matthew McConaughey), you feel that your luck is changing. There's only one problem: it's the groom at a major wedding he's planning. You can stream it on Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, Google Play, iTunes or Hulu. You can also see it on E! this weekend. It will air on Friday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m.
50 first dates
Stalking Adam Sandler do drew Barrymore, who suffers from short-term memory loss in this movie, fall in love with him day after day and he will make you fall in love even more with this dynamic duo. Watch it on Amazon Prime, YouTube Movies, iTunes, Google Play or Hulu.
Crazy Rich Asians
Meeting an important person's family can be intimidating, and this film takes it to a whole new level. After a teacherConstance Wu) travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend (Henry Golding) Relatives and attending her friend's wedding, she finds out that the family is very rich. However, not everyone is excited to meet her, especially the critical mother of her boyfriend (Michelle Yeoh) Fortunately, she has the support of her hilarious friend (Awkwafina) Watch it through YouTube Movies, Google Play, Amazon Prime or Hulu.
The proposal
Ryan Reynolds? Sandra Bullock? Do we need to say more? After a Canadian boss (Bullock) learns that her visa application has been denied and now faces deportation from the United States, she forces her assistant (Reynolds) to marry her. But as the charade continues and he meets his family, real feelings begin to develop. Watch it through YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Google Play.
Crazy stupid love
After Cal (Steve Carell) tells his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) that she wants a divorce, he receives a little advice from the "man of women,quot; Jacob (Ryan Gosling) on how to "take control of (your) manhood,quot;. However, things change once Jacob begins to fall in love with Cal's daughter.Emma Stone) Watch through YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Hulu.
Notting Hill
"I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." If you haven't heard this line then you probably haven't seen Notting Hill. The film is about a famous American actress named Anna (played by Julia Roberts) who meets and falls in love with a British bookstore owner named William (played by Hugh grant) in London. Despite their connection, the two face a series of challenges, including living completely different lives and being chased by paparazzi. To see if his love prevails, watch the movie through YouTube Movies, Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Hulu.
(500) summer days
Do you want a romantic comedy that isn't super cheesy? (500) Summe daysr takes a more realistic approach to relationships, looking at what happens when they exercise and when they don't. It's stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt Y Zooey Deschanel and can be seen on YouTube Movies, Google Play, Amazon Prime or iTunes.
