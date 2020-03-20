20 of the best romantic comedies you can watch in excess right now

We could all use a little more love and laughter these days. So why not watch a romantic comedy?

With the social estrangement that keeps many people at home, now is a good time to revisit some of the classics. Who could forget Billy Crystal Y Meg Ryan in When Harry met Sally … or Julia Roberts Y Cameron Diaz in My best friend's Wedding? There are also fan favorites like How to lose a boy in 10 days, Bridget Jones & # 39; s Diary Y 10 things I hate about you. Now the only question is: How do you choose? the only?

%MINIFYHTML68d9680c62c930d5230f2205bb9e8bd113% %MINIFYHTML68d9680c62c930d5230f2205bb9e8bd114%

Luckily, you don't have to. Viewers can watch all the romantic comedies that their hearts desire through streaming services. You don't even need to leave your couch to fall in love with these stories over and over again.

%MINIFYHTML68d9680c62c930d5230f2205bb9e8bd115% %MINIFYHTML68d9680c62c930d5230f2205bb9e8bd116%

So make popcorn, grab a blanket, and settle in. Need a little help deciding where to start?