18-year-old arrested in Redwood City Stabs – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – Officers in Redwood City arrested a woman accused of stabbing another woman three times in the neck on Tuesday, police said.

At around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Bonita Avenue to obtain a report of an assault and located the victim, a 20-year-old woman.

According to police, the victim was getting out of his vehicle after a dispute with an acquaintance. After stabbing the victim, the suspect fled, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

After investigating, officers were able to identify the suspect as Sandra Figueroa, 18, and issued an arrest warrant.

The California Highway Patrol in Imperial County soon notified the Redwood City Police Department that they had recently contacted Figueroa about a recent traffic collision. CHP officers there were able to take her to

custody, police said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Police Detective Joe O & # 39; Gorman at (650) 780-7147 or the Police Department Helpline at (650) 780-7107.

