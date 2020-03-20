100,000 Coronavirus Tests Expected at Denver Airport in Next Days

A Colorado company and U.S. Senator Cory Gardner said Friday that 100,000 tests for coronavirus could arrive at Denver International Airport in the coming days, but it is not yet known how many of those requested tests will remain in Colorado.

Englewood-based Aytu Bioscience has partnered with a Hong Kong company to produce coronavirus test kits that deliver results in 10 minutes or less. Last week, Aytu ordered the production of 100,000 of the tests and they are expected to ship this weekend, according to Josh Disbrow, the company's CEO.

"We will put them up for sale. As expected, we are getting great interest from across the country. All over the world, really, "Disbrow said Friday." But we've had correspondence with the governor's office and we've spoken to Senator Gardner. There is obviously some interest in keeping as many in the state as we can. "

Gardner, a Yuma Republican, said in an interview that he was working with the company and the state to bring the 100,000 tests to DIA as early as Saturday. Disbrow said the tests could arrive early next week.

Where they go from there has not been determined. Governor Jared Polis has repeatedly called for more extensive tests in Colorado, where about 3,700 tests have been administered, according to state figures. The governor says he has conveyed the frustration at the lack of evidence directly to Vice President Mike Pence.

Gardner said of the federal response: "We have to keep doing it better and better every day."

Concerns about the coronavirus have figured prominently in recent telecommunication classrooms with Colorado citizens, the senator told Up News Info.

"You can hear it in people's voices. Concerns of an elderly woman who could not find disinfectants in the stores she went to. Concerns of a restaurant owner near Pueblo about (if) she was going to stay in business. "

When a journalist informed him on Wednesday that a large amount of evidence could soon come to DIA, Polis seemed unaware but was happy to hear the news.

Before the evidence can be distributed to anxious hospitals, private institutions, and government agencies next week, they will have to erase a crucial test from the Food and Drug Administration at DIA.

"Plan A is to get him through without a problem," Disbrow said. "Plan B would be to call Senator Gardner and say, 'Let's make sure this doesn't delay' because this is not your normal, everyday medical product, which can sometimes take days or weeks to go away. We have a commitment that you will call who needs to call. "

The FDA has been informed of the importance of the shipment and has been given its registration number to speed up the detection process, according to Disbrow.

Incoming tests use a drop of blood from a finger prick, allowing faster results than most commonly used nasal swabs. A second test would be recommended for those who test positive, Disbrow said.

"We are excited to be able to help. I hope we only have days to get this here and available and ready to go," he said.