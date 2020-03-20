1 died after Collin County 18-wheeler accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MELISSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died after an accident involving an 18-wheeler in the town of Melissa in Collin County early Friday morning.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. on the Sam Rayburn Expressway, near Highway 5.

A car could be seen pinned under the cab of an 18-wheeler on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene, but authorities have not yet said who was killed.