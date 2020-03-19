Zac Brown counteracts tears after coronavirus forced him to fire most of the Tour crew

%MINIFYHTML33d408a2904e2fc894c7f14ca9f33f5a11% %MINIFYHTML33d408a2904e2fc894c7f14ca9f33f5a12%

In an emotional video he shared online, Zac Brown Band leader warns Americans that the longer they don't take the pandemic seriously, the longer everyone will be out of a job.

Country Star Zac Brown He's urging Americans to take the coronavirus outbreak very seriously after he was forced to fire most of his touring staff after show cancellations.

the Zac Brown Band The leader, who was forced to leave his group's North American tour last week due to health and safety issues, took to Instagram to reveal that he had to leave 90 percent of his team members for life.

"(These are) the people I traveled with and grew my business with, the people I ran into all five on the way to the stage, the people who have done their jobs and done them well," Brown said in a video. . "I hate having to make this call, but I can't generate it and I can't tour due to the coronavirus."

It also encouraged Americans to stop putting themselves and others at risk by continuing to go out instead of practicing social distancing.

"I got this message that I want to say to people who don't take it seriously and who are partying, and people who are sitting on the beaches and people who don't care if they get this virus and bring it home to their grandparents and maybe kill their grandparents or complicate their lives: the longer the United States doesn't take this seriously and doesn't stay and try to contain this, the longer everyone will be out of a job, the longer we will be pushed into this recession in the one we are about to enter. "