Almost everyone in my neighborhood struggles to abide by the one-meter distance recommended by the authorities, quietly lining up at cash registers. But on Wednesday at my local fruit stand, a woman forcefully challenged a man who had grabbed an apple without wearing one of the gloves provided by the supermarket.

"You are a dirty and selfish guy!" She told him. He looked surprised but did not reply. It seemed to me that, at the time of the coronavirus, citizens have become much more efficient vigilantes than store security cameras.

You have written that Spain's fractured politics has government response complicated to the virus Do you expect to see less discussion and more unity as the crisis escalates?

Last weekend, when Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a state of emergency, he received scathing criticism from opposition parties for having responded too late. The crisis has also fueled territorial tensions, particularly because health care is one of the policy areas that is administered by regional administrations rather than the central government. Catalan and Basque politicians (two regions where there have been strong independence movements) have been warning Mr. Sánchez not to reduce his powers.

But as coronavirus numbers for Spain have continued to rise, politicians have brushed aside their differences. Before the crisis, Sánchez was facing an uphill struggle to get approval for his next budget. Instead, it garnered broad support for a € 200 billion aid package.

The question is whether this financial aid will be disbursed efficiently and quickly enough. And if the blockade doesn't start to slow down the coronavirus in Spain soon, it could put Mr. Sánchez under renewed political pressure.

