Younger adults comprise a large portion of coronavirus hospitalizations in the US. USA

%MINIFYHTML071230ec51231d93191d6279c249262911% %MINIFYHTML071230ec51231d93191d6279c249262912%

American adults of all ages, not just those in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, are seriously ill with the coronavirus, according to a report of nearly 2,500 of the earliest recorded cases in the United States.

The report, released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that, as in other countries, older patients were more likely to die and to be hospitalized. But of the 508 patients known to have been hospitalized, 38% were noticeably younger, between 20 and 54. And nearly half of the 121 patients admitted to intensive care units were adults younger than 65, the CDC reported. .

"I think everyone should be paying attention to this," said Stephen S. Morse, professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. “It will not only be the elderly. There will be people 20 years and older. They have to be careful, even if they think they are young and healthy. "

The findings served to underscore an appeal issued Wednesday at a White House briefing by Dr. Deborah Birx, a doctor and State Department official who is the leader of the government's coronavirus task force. Citing similar reports of young adults in Italy and France hospitalized and in need of intensive care, Birx implored the millennial generation to stop socializing in groups and take care of themselves and others.

"So it has the potential to spread it to someone who has a condition that none of us knew about and cause it to have a disastrous result," Birx said, addressing the youth.

In the CDC report, 20% of hospitalized patients and 12% of intensive care patients were between the ages of 20-44, basically spanning the millennial generation.

"Younger people may feel more confident in their ability to resist a virus like this," said Dr. Christopher Carlsten, chief of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia. But, he said, "if so many younger people are being hospitalized, that means there are many young people in the community who are walking with the infection."

The new data represents a preliminary look at the first significant wave of cases in the United States that does not include people who returned to the country from Wuhan, China or Japan, the authors reported. Between February 12 and March 16, 4,226 of these cases were reported to CDC, according to the study.

The ages of 2,449 of those patients were reported, the CDC said, and of those, 6% were 85 or older, and 25% were between 65 and 84. Twenty-nine percent were between 20 and 44 years old.

The 55-64 and 45-54 age groups each included 18% of the total. Only 5% of cases were diagnosed in people aged 19 years or younger.

The risk of a patient requiring hospitalization or dying from coronavirus infection increased with age, as has been the pattern in other countries.

The report did not include information on whether patients of any age had underlying risk factors, such as chronic disease or a compromised immune system. Therefore, it is impossible to determine whether the younger patients who were hospitalized were more susceptible to severe infection than most of the others in their age group.

But experts said that even if the youngest people in the report were medical outliers, the fact that they occupied hospital beds and space in intensive care units was significant.

And these more serious cases represent the forefront of how the pandemic is rapidly developing in the United States, demonstrating that adults of all ages are susceptible and should be concerned with protecting their own health and not passing the virus on to others.

The youngest age group, people age 19 and under, accounted for less than 1% of hospitalizations and none of ICU admissions or deaths. This fits in with data from other countries so far. This week, however, the largest study to date of pediatric cases in China found that a small segment of very young children may need hospitalization for very severe symptoms, and that a 14-year-old boy in China died of the virus.

Of the 44 people whose deaths were recorded in the report, 15 were 85 or older and 20 were between 65 and 84 years. There were nine deaths among adults ages 20 to 64, according to the report.

Some of the patients in the study are still ill, the authors noted, so the results of their cases are unclear. Data were missing for several cases, "which likely resulted in an underestimation of the results," the authors wrote. Due to missing data, the authors presented percentages of hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths as a range. The report also says that the limited evidence available in the United States so far makes this report just a snapshot of the crisis.

Still, the authors wrote, "These preliminary data also demonstrate that serious illness leading to hospitalization, including ICU admission and death, can occur in adults of any age with COVID-19."