You can try new iPad touchpad and mouse support right now

Yesterday, Apple announced a new iPad Pro along with an updated keyboard case, now with a touchpad. The company also confirmed that it is bringing laptop mouse and trackpad functionality to iPadOS, and is doing so ahead of schedule. The new contextual cursor and other mouse / trackpad functions will arrive next week as part of the iPadOS 13.4 update.

But you don't have to wait until then to get an idea of ​​Apple's approach to expanded touchpad and mouse support on the iPad. A public beta of the update is live right now, and once installed, you can start with a mouse or something like Apple's Magic Trackpad if you want to try the new multi-finger gestures.

It's contextual, making it the tool you need based on the content it's targeting, like buttons, app icons, and text. It's perfect for tasks where you need an extra level of precision, like creating a spreadsheet or editing text. You can also use intuitive trackpad gestures to quickly move around on iPadOS.

%MINIFYHTML877854a8332c9992cca548e43ad0572111% %MINIFYHTML877854a8332c9992cca548e43ad0572112%

The big question is how close will this feel to a traditional pointer experience like on a Mac or PC. Apple vice president of software Craig Federighi said the company's goal was "to bring the cursor to a touch environment first." What will be here will be what iPad owners are likely to get stuck with until iPadOS 14. In my brief experience so far, it's pretty intuitive and there are no annoying surprises. Obviously you will want to adjust the settings to your liking; Not everyone is a fan of "natural scrolling,quot; and that can be adjusted in Settings -> General -> Trackpad and Mouse. Travel speed can also be adjusted here.

Apple first added rudimentary mouse support on iPadOS 13 last year, but it was a basic assistive technology that was a far cry from this latest implementation.

How to get the iPadOS 13.4 GM build through Apple's public beta

The version of iPadOS 13.4 released to developers and public beta testers late yesterday is almost certainly the same software version that everyone will be able to install on March 24. To get it, sign up for the Apple beta program with your Apple ID using the iPad on which you want to install the update.

After that, you will be asked to enroll your device and download a beta profile. Once you've done that, install the beta profile in settings, go through the usual software update flow and it will update to 13.4. A note: if you add a "Comments,quot; app to your home screen after upgrade just delete the beta profile in settings and the app will disappear. Every time the next version of iPadOS drops after version 13.4, you will be able to update through the normal process.