You can help break the chain of transmission

But individuals can also do a lot, due to the exponential increase in cases in an outbreak.

BH: It is really instructive to compare what happened in Wuhan and what happened in Guangzhou. In Wuhan, they closed when they had 495 cases in a city that is about the size of New York. In neighboring Guangzhou, by contrast, they took action when there were seven cases. The epidemic curve in Guangzhou was completely manageable. As we all know, in Wuhan it was absolutely …

HJ: catastrophic.

BH: It led to the crisis in hospitals. And here's what's really important: The peak demand for critical care was about a month after the restrictions were put in place.

Well, here we are, all doing some degree of extreme social distancing or taking refuge at home. When will the peak arrive? In a month?

BH: It could be in a month, it could be longer. I want to be cautious of entering the undergrowth of complicated models or predictions. Instead, what I want to convey is: We know that this is a virus capable of doing what it did to Wuhan, and what it is doing now in Italy and Spain and what it will almost certainly do in the UK. severe stress Given what we know the virus is capable of doing, we should be preparing now.

HJ: We should have been preparing for months.

And how long the restrictions are likely to last. When it ends? the report Posted on Monday by modelers at Imperial College London suggested that we might have a long run.

HJ: It is a marathon, not a sprint. Everyone needs to come to a psychological agreement with the idea that this is going to last a long time. It will be a long-term effort to "flatten the curve." If we can successfully reduce the numbers of cases to a manageable level, then we can reevaluate the situation. By then, we hope to have more science to inform our decision making, and we will have substantially increased the ability to test.

We all need to distance ourselves as much as possible to limit the impact. The most important thing on my mind right now is the healthcare workers, some of whom are my friends, who will be on the front lines. They are the heroes, and by limiting the transmission, we are all helping them do their jobs and save lives.