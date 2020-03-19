Home Latest News Yemen suspends flights and closes schools amid fears of coronavirus | Yemen...

Yemen suspends flights and closes schools amid fears of coronavirus | Yemen News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Yemen suspends flights and closes schools amid fears of coronavirus | Yemen News
%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29611% %MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29612%

In Yemen, a country already struggling with a five-year war is preparing for the battle against the coronavirus.

Despite the absence of coronavirus cases in Sanaa, or elsewhere in Yemen, the government suspended flights to and from Sanaa International Airport for two weeks and ordered the closure of schools and universities to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.

%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29613%%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29614%

Al Jazeera's Mohammed al-Attab reports from the capital Sanaa.

%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29615% %MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29616%

%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29617%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©