Yemen suspends flights and closes schools amid fears of coronavirus | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29611% %MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29612%

In Yemen, a country already struggling with a five-year war is preparing for the battle against the coronavirus.

Despite the absence of coronavirus cases in Sanaa, or elsewhere in Yemen, the government suspended flights to and from Sanaa International Airport for two weeks and ordered the closure of schools and universities to prevent the spread of COVID- 19.

%MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29613% %MINIFYHTML435c553f73b852dbbd33d4102638b29614%

Al Jazeera's Mohammed al-Attab reports from the capital Sanaa.