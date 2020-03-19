Wuhan offers hope on the coronavirus front; Italy approaches toll – Up News Info

BEIJING – Thursday was a day of contrasts on the battlefront against the new coronavirus. As a sign of hope, the Chinese city of Wuhan did not report new home-grown infections, but in a stark warning to the world, Italy seemed poised to exceed the death toll from the virus in China.

The two milestones were a dramatic illustration of how far the global outbreak has turned towards Europe and the United States. They also showed how the arc of contagion can vary in different nations, as Italy with 60 million people prepares to see more carnage than China, a nation of 1.4 billion.

%MINIFYHTML46d303ceca26c48993cffe655e5a0e6311% %MINIFYHTML46d303ceca26c48993cffe655e5a0e6312%

Italy recorded 2,978 deaths on Wednesday after the death of an additional 475 people. Given that Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths per day since March 15, it is likely to surpass 3,249 deaths in China when the figures are released Thursday at the end of the day.

The UN and Italian health authorities have cited a variety of reasons for Italy's high cost, key among them its large elderly population, who are particularly susceptible to developing serious complications from the virus. Italy has the second oldest population in the world after Japan and the vast majority of the dead in Italy [87%] were over 70 years old.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, a virologist at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Germany, said Italy's high death rate could be explained in part by the near-total collapse of the health system in some parts.

"And then people die who would not have died with timely intervention," he said. "That is what happens when the health system collapses."

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 80% of the nation's 138 deaths have occurred in people over 65. Worldwide, 9,100 patients have died and 84,000 have recovered. In addition to the elderly and infirm, most people have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough.

In London, where nearly 9 million live, the government has urged people to stay away from public transport, as authorities have considered tightening travel restrictions. London is the epicenter of Britain's coronavirus outbreak, with about a third of its 2,644 cases.

British supermarket chain Sainsbury & # 39; s was one of many worldwide that reserved the first hour of shopping for vulnerable customers.

Jim Gibson, 72, from south-east London, said he found most of his purchases there in a "relatively trauma-free,quot; experience. But he worried that he was unable to get the medicine he needed for himself and his wife, and expressed concern that the conservative government of Britain has taken too long to increase testing for the virus.

"You cannot continue to ignore the guidelines of the World Health Organization. If they are wrong, who the hell is right? … and their thing is proof, proof, proof," he said. "Let's not have a shy fight."

In a high-profile case, Michel Barnier, the European Union's chief negotiator for his future relationship with Britain after Brexit, said he had been infected with the coronavirus.

"I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team," Barnier, 69, said in a tweet. "For all of those affected already, and for all who are currently isolated, we will overcome this together."

It was unclear what Barnier's disease would mean for the entire Brexit negotiation.

Meanwhile, news from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged late last year, offered a glimmer of hope and perhaps a lesson in the stringent measures needed to stop its spread. It came when President Donald Trump compared the fight against COVID-19 to "a war,quot; and invoked emergency powers that allow him to compel manufacturers to face the pandemic.

Wuhan was once the place where thousands lay sick or dying in hastily built hospitals. But Chinese authorities said Thursday that the 34 new cases registered the previous day had been imported from abroad.

"Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort," said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector for the National Health Commission.

While China did not report any new cases in Wuhan or Hubei province, it did record eight additional deaths. Wuhan has been under strict closure since January.

Still, the virus, which has infected 222,000 people worldwide, wreaked havoc elsewhere, in both human and economic terms.

European stock markets rose only slightly after losses in Asia despite a massive € 750bn stimulus package announced overnight by the European Central Bank. Oil fell below $ 21 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2002, and rose slightly to $ 23 on Thursday.

The United Nations warned that the crisis could lead to the loss of almost 25 million jobs worldwide.

More borders closed, leaving tens of thousands of tourists wondering how they would return home. In the Pacific, Australia and New Zealand excluded tourists, allowing only citizens and residents to return, while Fiji reported its first case of the virus, a worrying development in a region with poor medical care.

Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei planned to spare 10,000 more prisoners, including an unknown number of political detainees, to fight the coronavirus. The country, where more than 1,100 people have already died from the virus, has already released 85,000 temporarily licensed prisoners.

In London, home to nearly 9 million people, people were urged to stay out of public transport, as authorities consider imposing stricter restrictions on social distancing. London is the epicenter of Britain's coronavirus outbreak, with about a third of its 2,644 cases.

In Austria, the western province of Tyrol quarantined 279 municipalities in light of a large number of COVID-19 infections, prohibiting anyone from leaving cities or towns except to go to work.

The United States and Canada closed their borders on all but essential trips, and Trump said he plans to assert extraordinary powers to immediately return anyone who illegally crosses the southern border to Mexico.

Russia and Mexico each reported their first death from the virus. Mexico closed its popular spring equinox visits to the Sun and Moon Pyramids in Teotihuacan.

In the United States, Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler, along with Honda and Toyota, said they will close all their factories in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The closure of the Detroit Big Three will only leave some 150,000 workers idle.

The United States has reported more than 9,400 coronavirus cases and at least 138 deaths, about half of them in Washington state, where dozens died in a suburban Seattle nursing home.

Scientists believe that the actual number of people infected in the United States is greater than reported because many minor cases may have been unrecognized and the United States. USA They saw delays in increasing the evidence.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.