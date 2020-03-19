Wuhan death rate from coronavirus lower than previously thought, study finds

A new study reports that people who became ill with the coronavirus in the Chinese city where the outbreak began likely had a lower death rate than previously thought.

The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, calculated that people with coronavirus symptoms in Wuhan, China had a 1.4 percent chance of dying. Some previous estimates have ranged from 2 to 3.4 percent.

Assessing the risk of death in Wuhan is instructive because it provides a snapshot of the epidemic from the beginning, when doctors struggled to treat people with the new virus and hospitals were overwhelmed. Some experts say that this benchmark, known as the symptomatic fatality rate, could be lower in countries like the United States if measures such as the general closure of businesses and schools and calls for social distancing have the desired effect of slowing the spread of the illness.

"The experience gained from managing those early patients and the increasing availability of newer and potentially better treatment modalities for more patients would presumably lead to fewer deaths, everything else is the same," wrote the study authors, a team that included scientists at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.