Wuhan death rate from coronavirus lower than previously thought, study finds

A new study reports that people who became ill with the coronavirus in the Chinese city where the outbreak began likely had a lower death rate than previously thought.
The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, calculated that people with coronavirus symptoms in Wuhan, China had a 1.4 percent chance of dying. Some previous estimates have ranged from 2 to 3.4 percent.
Assessing the risk of death in Wuhan is instructive because it provides a snapshot of the epidemic from the beginning, when doctors struggled to treat people with the new virus and hospitals were overwhelmed. Some experts say that this benchmark, known as the symptomatic fatality rate, could be lower in countries like the United States if measures such as the general closure of businesses and schools and calls for social distancing have the desired effect of slowing the spread of the illness.
"The experience gained from managing those early patients and the increasing availability of newer and potentially better treatment modalities for more patients would presumably lead to fewer deaths, everything else is the same," wrote the study authors, a team that included scientists at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.
But a 1.4 percent fatality rate still means many deaths. In comparison, the average seasonal flu kills about 0.1 percent of the people it infects in the United States.
The new study calculated case-based estimates in Wuhan as of February 29, when there had been 48,557 confirmed patients and 2,169 deaths. The risk of death increased with age, "unlike any previously reported pandemic or seasonal influenza," the researchers wrote.
While the overall symptomatic fatality rate was 1.4 percent, for people age 60 and older it was 2.6 percent. That makes the older group about five times more likely to die than people with symptoms who were between the ages of 30 and 59, whose risk of dying was 0.5 percent. For those under 30, it was 0.3 percent.
The risk of developing a symptomatic infection itself also increased with age, about 4 percent a year for people ages 30 to 60, according to the study. The authors estimated that people 60 years of age and older were twice as likely to develop symptoms as people 30 to 59 years of age, and that people under the age of 30 were about a sixth as likely to develop symptoms of the infection. That suggests, like other research, that many young people may be unknowingly infected and may transmit the virus to others.
The researchers noted that their estimates faced some limitations, including that the study would not reflect the many people who were neither tested nor diagnosed, and that the data may not adequately capture infected people in Wuhan and who traveled elsewhere. And while its estimated risk of death is lower than previous guesses, the authors make clear that the virus will undoubtedly leave many victims in its wake.
The findings "indicate that Covid-19 transmission is difficult to control," they wrote, adding that "we could expect at least half of the population to be infected, even with aggressive use of community mitigation measures."