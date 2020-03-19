Will Smith jokingly blames & # 39; I Am Legend & # 39; for the & # 39; disinformation & # 39; surrounding the coronavirus

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Aladdin & # 39; He sits with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow, son Trey and mother-in-law Adrienne to discuss the health crisis in the latest installment of & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39 ;.

Will Smith he joked that his movie "I'm legend"It is responsible for" a lot of misinformation "surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old actor spoke about the health crisis in the latest installment of his wife. Jada Pinkett SmithThe Facebook Watch program "Red Table Talk", together with his daughter Willow SmithSon of will Trey smith and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

During the conversation, he joked and felt the current situation reflects the post-apocalyptic action movie, about a scientist who is the last human survivor of a plague, with the character of Will trying to reverse the effects of the virus using his own immune blood. .

"I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made & # 39; I Am Legend & # 39 ;, and I feel responsible for a lot of misinformation," he said.Aladdin"The star said before the family spoke about the virus.

Jada explained, "Like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information about Covid-19," as she revealed her 21-year-old son. Jaden Smith He was absent from the discussion, "because he is being a responsible human and social distancer."

She added: "He has been traveling a lot and his main concern has been about Gammy (Adrienne), so he decided to stay home and is actually following orders."

Mocking the episode on her Twitter page, Jada wrote that the family hoped to "get answers to some questions" about the disease on their show.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 227,700 cases worldwide, resulting in a death toll of more than 9,300, as of Thursday, March 19.