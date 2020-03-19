Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son Jaden Smith does not appear on "Red Table Talk,quot; to protect grandmother amid COVID-19 pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc11% %MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc12%

As usual, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's family got together for another Red Table Talk episode, but their son, Jaden, disappeared from the shooting. But the reason he skipped it had a lot to do with the theme of the episode!

Fans know they encouraged people to "practice social distancing and the idea of ​​flattening the curve,quot; while filming the Facebook segment, and that's exactly what Jaden did by not appearing alongside them.

%MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc13% %MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc14%

Meanwhile, Will and Jade brought Dr. Michael Osterholm to the program to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic with a specialist.

%MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc15% %MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc16%

Husband and wife weren't the only ones who teamed up for this special episode of the Facebook talk show, as their daughter Willow and older son Trey Smith also attended.

Also, Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and her 21-year-old son Jaden were not there this time, practically practicing with the rest of the family preaching on Red Table Talk.

This occurs when many doctors urge people to practice what has been called "social distancing."

Jaden apparently made the decision to skip the show for the sake of his 66-year-old grandmother and falls into the highest-risk category.

A few days ago, the New York Times wrote in an article, "Medical experts say that if people over the age of 60 are infected, they are more likely to have serious and life-threatening illness, even if their general health is good."

As a result, Jaden thought it would be better for him not to participate in the family show to protect his grandmother.

Of course, the rest of the family did not allow the virus to prevent them from doing a special edition of the program to inform the general public as much as possible.

Will even used an analogy to explain why it is so important to "flatten the curve,quot; through quarantine: "Imagine that our local hospital can serve 40 respiratory patients at the same time." And under normal circumstances, 40 respiratory patients, for that hospital, are many. You know, they will be 12 or 15 years old, so they can handle it. The way the virus moves and the reason why we need to practice social distancing and the idea of ​​flattening the curve is if 50 people show up at that hospital at the same time, to get 40 beds, now you have 10 people in a state critical. condition that you will not get help. "

Ad %MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc31% %MINIFYHTMLefb3545ba8ccd6584a5844d93a3470cc31%

‘And your death rate skyrockets. That is the idea of ​​overwhelming the system. So, there are a certain number of people that we can manage at the national level to enter with critical respiratory problems in a moment, "explained the actor.



Post views:

0 0