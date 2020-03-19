Will Smith and his family have an emergency meeting at the Red Table Talk to address the global Coronavirus crisis

Will Smith and his family have come together on the Table Talk Network to address the most serious problem on the planet these days: the coronavirus pandemic. See what they have to say about it in the following video.

People are not taking the issue too seriously now, which can cause a lot of damage on a global scale.

There are still people who believe this is a massive lie made by governments or the media and are not taking precautions. Such ignorance is not said in this case, for sure.

The Smith family tells everyone why social distancing is important at a time like this.

Someone said, "It is sad that this man really had to explain this!"

Another follower posted this: ‘And in my state, you won't be tested for the virus unless you have extreme symptoms. It is not so much the virus as it is a LACK of resources. Please take it seriously. "

Another commenter wrote: "They are rich so that they can separate from each other by going to different parts of the mansion."

Someone else posted: "I'm sick of this show after how she talked to the snooper dog. '

More and more people are infected and celebrities are no exception. As you already know, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have left an Australian hospital after the couple tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

He told his fans that he would keep them updated and this is just one of the messages he shared on his social media account:

& # 39; Hey people. Good news: one week after the Positive test, in self-isolation, the symptoms are very similar. No fever but blah. Folding clothes and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 Gin Rummy hands in a row and has a 201 point lead. But I've learned not to spread my Vegemite that thick. "

Ad

Please take this global issue as seriously as possible and stay safe.



Post views:

4 4