Why does a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown meeting with Buccaneers seem unlikely?

Tom Brady may have to settle for just two Pro Bowl receivers on his new team.

Despite Brady's interest in reuniting with former Patriots teammate Antonio Brown, it doesn't appear that Brown will be teaming up with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to catch Brady passes as a member of the Buccaneers after the six-time Super champion Bowl officially signed with Tampa Bay. The biggest hurdle is Bucs coach Bruce Arians, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"I understand this is not something that Bruce Arians is for," Rapoport said Thursday. "He's had Antonio Brown. He had him for a couple of years in Pittsburgh. It doesn't seem to have gone well. This doesn't seem to be the direction the Bucs would go."

New #Bucs QB Tom Brady may want to bring Antonio Brown with him to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't appear that coach Bruce Arians has enjoyed his previous time with AB. pic.twitter.com/HivirRnQAV – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette spoke to a source close to the situation who put it bluntly, saying that Brown joined the Brady and the Bucs. "It is not happening." (It is not too difficult to assume that Arians could be the source there.)

In an interview on "The Adam Schefter Podcast,quot; last year, Arians, who previously served as the Steelers wide receiver coach (2004-06) and offensive coordinator (2007-11), said there was too much "miscommunication "and,quot; diva "behavior with Brown. He believed Brown was a completely different player than the one the Steelers selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

"I've heard a lot of stories, I like Antonio. He plays as hard as anyone on Sunday and practices a lot," said Arians. "You just have to make better decisions off the field, be on time, do some of those little things."

Regardless of where a Brady-Brown partnership is on the spectrum of unlikely or nonexistent possibilities, there are bigger issues beyond how Brady and Arians feel about the 31-year-old.

Regardless of where a Brady-Brown partnership is on the spectrum of unlikely or nonexistent possibilities, there are bigger issues beyond how Brady and Arians feel about the 31-year-old.

After playing just one game with the Patriots during the 2019 season, Brown was released amid allegations of sexual assault and rape. The plaintiff in a civil lawsuit filed last year claims Brown sexually assaulted her three times with the third incident that turned into rape. Brown then filed a counterclaim, denying all charges against him.

The civil case has opened Brown to a possible NFL suspension. (An investigation of the league is still ongoing.) If Brown signed with the Bucs, there would surely be questions about his availability for the 2020 regular season. And that without acknowledging the fact that he is Antonio Brown and that he could suddenly decide to burn bridges at any time.

Brown is undoubtedly a talented player. He has two of the top 10 individual seasons in terms of receiving yards in NFL history. It could play a huge role with an elite offensive unit.

But it's not about Brown's speed, hands, or route, it's about everything that comes with it. Arians doesn't seem ready to make that bet, even if it would excite his new quarterback.