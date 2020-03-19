"Why are we still in the office?" Charter Communications Employee Questions Company Policy In Light Of Coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML2f4cd3c5b25e56f2945d20674e74f8b511% %MINIFYHTML2f4cd3c5b25e56f2945d20674e74f8b512%

On Friday afternoon, Nick Wheeler, a Denver-based systems engineer, e-mailed his boss and other team members at Charter Communications.

The subject said: "Coronavirus: why are we still in the office?"

Wheeler wanted to know why the telecommunications giant continued to force thousands of employees across the country to enter the office since the new coronavirus had become a pandemic.

Shortly after the email, Wheeler was called to a meeting with his boss and human resources. They told him that his email incited fear. It was inappropriate, his tone disrespectful.

In the heat of the moment, Wheeler offered his resignation. Her boss told her to calm down, to think about it over the weekend. But as soon as the engineer arrived home, he received a call informing him that his resignation had been accepted.

"If this pressure causes them to change their policy and save a life, if you save a person who has to go through a terrible experience due to some underlying conditions and flu-like symptoms, it's worth my work," Wheeler said. to Up News Info. .

Other employees also contacted The Post to express dismay at Charter Communications, the telecommunications company that employs 95,000 across the country, including thousands in the Denver metro area. They say the company is ignoring public guidance and jeopardizing people's health as communities across the country engage in social distancing to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company said that no Denver-area employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, adding in a statement that Charter plays a vital role in maintaining communications in a variety of life-saving sectors.

"As one of FEMA's community lifeline sectors, our services are essential," said Bret Picciolo, a company spokesperson, in a statement. “We are working 24 hours a day to provide uninterrupted Internet, telephone and television news services to our 29 million customers, including critical institutions such as hospitals, emergency services and government facilities. During this time, continuing to maintain our operations, while applying the latest CDC guidelines, ensures that we provide these vital communications, which help flatten the curve and protect the country. We are reviewing our business and employee continuity plans on a daily basis, and will adjust accordingly. ”

But Wheeler said much of the work can be done safely and effectively from home.

"At least on the engineering and product side, I would say everyone can work from home," Wheeler said. "The infrastructure is in place. We do this during maintenance windows and on heavy days. Basically, in my email I asked, "Why aren't we doing that?" Charter has a social responsibility to do everything possible to help stop the virus. "

Charter Communications has stuck to its policy as other industry leaders have moved to allow more employees to work from home during the outbreak. AT,amp;T ordered on Friday that all of its employees who can do their work remotely should do so immediately, while Verizon also moved to allow more of its employees to work from home.