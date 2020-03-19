Why are Lily Allen and David Harbor generating marriage rumors?

Are they congratulations to a special Hollywood couple?

Pop culture fans are buzzing after Iily Allen Y David Harbor She appeared on an Instagram Live together to discuss social estrangement amid the Coronavirus.

But according to JustJared, a fan asked how many copies of Lily's latest album. Without shame were sold. Your response may raise a few eyebrows.

"(5,000). I'm serious. That's how bad things are these days. Do you think you married a pop star? You didn't," Lily shared. "It's not like we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know that."

But if that was not enough to stir up the uproar, David intervened saying to his followers, "But she is my wife." Lily replied, "Yes, we pretend." MMM

As fans know, both Lily and David are not public with their personal lives. In fact, the couple didn't make their red carpet debut until the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 last January after dating for months.