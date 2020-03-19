Why are Lily Allen and David Harbor generating marriage rumors?

Amy Sussman / WireImage
Are they congratulations to a special Hollywood couple?
Pop culture fans are buzzing after Iily Allen Y David Harbor She appeared on an Instagram Live together to discuss social estrangement amid the Coronavirus.
But according to JustJared, a fan asked how many copies of Lily's latest album. Without shame were sold. Your response may raise a few eyebrows.
"(5,000). I'm serious. That's how bad things are these days. Do you think you married a pop star? You didn't," Lily shared. "It's not like we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know that."
But if that was not enough to stir up the uproar, David intervened saying to his followers, "But she is my wife." Lily replied, "Yes, we pretend." MMM
As fans know, both Lily and David are not public with their personal lives. In fact, the couple didn't make their red carpet debut until the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 last January after dating for months.
And in November, the couple sparked engagement rumors, but never confirmed or denied any reports.
The reason behind the speculation? We have to blame the ring that finger while attending the Frozen 2 premiere with her two daughters.
Ultimately, these two are not the ones who post about their love story on social media or discuss romance in major interviews. Instead, the pair remains stronger than ever and will continue to keep fans guessing.
"That's right, she's the brilliant, beautiful, daring, bold, brave, and fucking sexy @LilyAllen," David previously wrote on Instagram Stories while hosting the SAG 2020 Awards. We told you things were okay, right?
