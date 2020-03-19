Which country has flattened the curve for coronavirus?

Just a few weeks ago China He was overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic that started in Wuhan. Since then, it has dramatically reduced the number of new cases, known as flattening the curve.

South Korea it seems to be on a similar path.





These charts track the number of new confirmed cases each day. Each red line is the seven-day moving average, which smooths out daily anomalies in the way authorities report data. The number of cases in China jumped in mid-February because officials changed the way cases were counted.

Despite its proximity to China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan We have managed to reduce the number of cases with some success, through careful monitoring and early intervention.





But recent spikes in those places suggest they are still at risk. For example, 21 of the 23 new cases in Taiwan and at least 13 of the new cases in Hong Kong on Wednesday were people who had recently traveled abroad.

More countries are implementing travel bans or mandatory quarantine for returning travelers, as the pandemic continues to devastate the world, making more than 210,000 people sick as of Wednesday night.

In the United States and five other countries, the number of known cases of coronavirus continues to grow rapidly. Everyone has reported more than 4,000 new cases in the past week.





These five countries have had less severe outbreaks so far, but still reported more than 1,000 new cases each in the last week.





Where the countries are on the curve



Here is a look at the trajectories of coronavirus cases in all countries that have had more than 50 confirmed cases up to this point. The scales are adjusted in each country to make the curve more readable. Countries are ranked by the number of new cases in the past week.



