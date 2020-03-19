Where will Todd Gurley sign? Bucs one of the few teams that fit into NFL free agency

Todd Gurley joins the long list of running backs in NFL 2020 free agency after the Rams released him with a designation on June 1 on Thursday.

There has been little signature activity on the position since the start of Monday's legal manipulation period. After the Derrick Henry of the Titans was tagged as a franchise and the Kenyan Drake of the Cardinals was tagged in transition, only three unrestricted runners have found new teams. One is Jordan Howard, who left the Eagles for the Dolphins. The other two are J.D. McKissic (Redskins) and Taiwan Jones (Bills).

Before Gurley hit the market, the Chargers' Melvin Gordon was the best option. One of the others was Devonta Freeman of the Falcons, who, like Gurley, was released this week.

Gurley and Freeman once held the unofficial title of the NFL's highest-paid running back, a designation that now belongs to the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott. Henry has a chance to win it with a new long-term deal this summer.

Yes, the expensive David Johnson moved from the Cardinals to the Texans, but that was a complete mistake.

Most logic teams are right to hesitate to invest too much in veteran backups. Gurley is no different, especially given his high mileage (nearly 1,500 touches in five seasons) and the recent history of knee problems entering his 26-year season.

Gordon, drafted in the same first round of 2015 as Gurley five places earlier, has sparked little interest early. There are two teams that are in great need of a potential workhorse with good receiving skills. If they are fit for Gordon, then they would be fit for Gurley as well.

There's a third team to watch, but it's not the Falcons. The reason Freeman was cut was the fact that they had a salary cap. There is no point in bringing Gurley, even though he is a beloved Georgia Bulldog. Instead, Atlanta may consider making a local connection to the No. 16 pick in the draft, where another Dawg, D & # 39; Andre Swift, should be available.

Here's the actual trio of the best tweaks for Gurley:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gurley and Tom Brady? Before the Rams cut him off, Gurley hinted he wanted to join forces with the GOAT QB. Peyton Barber is one of those other free-agent running backs and coach Bruce Arians was furious with third-year Ronald Jones.

The Bucs still have a lot of dollars under their cap to bring Gurley. If he's healthy, it could have a huge impact as a power corridor and an electrical outlet to support Brady in what may remain an explosive attack. Gurley has more home runs than Gordon, and that may make him the favorite in Tampa.

2. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have invested money for some questionable offseason moves while undergoing a massive rebuild. Howard signed, but he simply represents a pure recovery power upgrade over Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird's post-Drake Miami disaster. Gurley wouldn't wear Howard down there to carry the key carries between tackles, which will help rejuvenate him and keep him cool for the passing game.

The hurdle here is that the Dolphins are sitting on three first-round picks and twice twice late in the round to take Swift, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin or J.K. from Ohio State. Dobbins to pair with Howard. Money is not a problem; They have the second-largest slot in the NFL, among the Browns and Buccaneers.

3. Denver Broncos

Here is your wild card. The Broncos have been reluctant to extend Phillip Lindsay despite two productive seasons as an undrafted free agent. There are lingering concerns about the durability of the 5-9, 190lb, which has so far only struggled with a wrist injury.

The Broncos had a 60-40 touchdown division last season with Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who is also entering his third year. There were 20 on the offensive ground last season.

Gurley would join a committee if he got into this situation, but Denver, with new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, wants to be more effective at taking pressure off second-year QB Drew Lock. Shurmur's rush attack employs many outside zone races, where Gurley is at his best. The Broncos will also make use of extending the field to open holes for the backs.

The change in the scheme has the Broncos already considering a reorganization of their backfield. Gurley would work well if they choose to go the veterans route, with wide receiver being a higher priority with their first-round pick.