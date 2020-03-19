Where are the chef's top 16 winners now?

The best chef it's back!
Bravo's beloved culinary competition finally returns for season 17 on Thursday, March 19, and not only is the show returning to Los Angeles, but it's also bringing plenty of familiar faces in the process.
For the first time since the eighth season, the show will be devoted to a star-studded format, with the 15 former contestants returning in hopes of achieving what they didn't achieve in previous seasons. In the mix are Eric Adjepong (season 16), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Jennfier Carroll (seasons 6, 8 and 15), Stephanie Cmar (seasons 10 and 11), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Gregory Gourdet (season 12), Melissa king (season 12), Jamie Lynch (season 14), Brian Malarkey (season 3), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Joe Sasto (season 15), Angelo Sosa (seasons 7 and 8), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6) and Lee Anne Wong (seasons 1 and 15).
That's not all that exciting about this last season. For the first time in franchise history, he traveled to Europe for a season finale filmed in Italy. Not only that, but the winner took home $ 250,000, the biggest cash prize in the show's history.
With a season full of familiar faces coming back to tell us what they've been up to since the last time we saw them, it made us wonder where all the winners that came before are now. While we celebrate The best chef & # 39;Upon his return, let's check with the previous 16 winners and see what they've done since they were crowned Top Chef.
Harold Dierterle (Season 1)
From taking home top honors The best chefDuring the inaugural season in 2006, the New York-based chef opened and closed a number of restaurants in the Big Apple. In October 2019, he opened his latest effort, Ten Hope, a Mediterranean restaurant serving Greek, Italian, Spanish, and Moroccan dishes in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. In 2016 Dieterle served as a consultant on the short-lived AMC series. Feed the beast, set in a fictional restaurant. After the conference Meredith Davies At the Aspen Food & Wine Classic the summer after their season, the two were married in 2010.
Ilan Hall (season 2)
After reaching the top in the show's second season despite some controversial antics, the New York native opened two restaurants, The Gorbals in downtown Los Angeles and Williamsburg, the latter later renamed ESH. By 2016, both had closed. From 2013-15, he hosted four seasons of cooking competition series Combat knife in the now defunct Red Esquire. In 2010, he and his partner Ayame Kawaguchi welcomed a son The O. He currently owns and runs Ramen Hood, a vegan ramen outpost at the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles.
Hung Huynh (Season 3)
Since winning the third season established in Miami, the Vietnamese-American chef has started working with the restaurant and nightlife company EMM Group, opening The General, Catch and Catch Miami restaurants with them. After separating in 2015, he took a job as a culinary consultant for Hilton at Resorts World Bimini in the Bahamas in 2016 and, in 2018, served as a chef in Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs. In late 2019, he opened the Warrior Asian fusion restaurant and bar on the Sunset Strip.
Stephanie Izard (Season 4)
After becoming the first female winner of The best chefThe Illinois native returned to Chicago and began building a restaurant empire, beginning with the opening of Girl and the Goat in 2010. As of 2015, she had opened three restaurants in total. In 2011, she published Girl in the kitchen, her first cookbook, and in 2016 launched This Little Goat, a line of bottled sauces and spice blends. A year later, he competed in the first season of the Food Network. Iron Chef's Gauntlet, beating iron cooks Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto Y Michael Symon, become an Iron Chef in the process. Married to a craft beer consultant Gary Valentine in 2013. The couple welcomed a son, Ernie, in 2016.
Hosea Rosenberg (Season 5)
Since her victory, Rosenberg has returned to her Colorado home to open Blackbelly Market in Boulder, then expanded it to include a butcher shop as well. In 2017, Santo opened, also in Boulder, dedicated to food from his home state of New Mexico. He and wife Lauren Feder welcomed a daughter Sophie, in 2017.
Michael Voltaggio (Season 6)
After beating his brother Bryan Voltaggio To take home top honors in Season 6, he left his performance as Chef de Cuisine in The Dining Room at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa in Pasadena, California, and opened West Hollywood restaurants. and ink.sack in 2011. Both have since closed. He and his older brother still own and operate the Santa Monica STRFSH restaurant and Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, located at MGM National Harbor in his home state of Maryland. In 2015, he and a journalist. Mariana Van Zeller Travel Channel co-host Breaking barriers. The father of two – daughters Olivia Y Sofia he lives with his ex-wife Kerri Adamshas been dating the fashion designer Sami Miro since 2019
Kevin Sbraga (Season 7)
After his seventh season victory, Sbraga began to make a name for himself in his hometown of Philadelphia, opening a handful of restaurants in quick succession that all closed just as quickly. Appeared in a 2016 episode of Kitchen master as a guest judge together Gordon Ramsay Y Christina Tosi. In 2017, he signed up as culinary director for the Fitler Club, developing menus for restaurants and the private lifestyle club's catering operation, but left before opening. In 2019, he opened the Sonny & Sons hot chicken restaurant at Purdue University in Indiana.
Richard Blais (Season 8)
Maybe the The best chef Winner with the highest profile, Blais returned four seasons after losing to Stephanie Izard to win the first show All the stars season. Since then, he has regularly appeared on the show as a judge, launched the informal fried chicken chain Crack Shack in So. Cal, served as creative director for Flip Burger Boutique in the southern US. USA And he opened the Juniper & Ivy restaurant in San Diego, California. Maintaining a regular presence on the Food Network, Blais was one of 16 American chefs to compete in the Tournament of champions, now on air. He has published two cookbooks, Try this at home Y So good and released two podcasts, including the recent Food Court. Married with wife Jasmine Since 2006, the couple has two daughters, Riley Y Embry.
Paul Qui (Season 9)
Since his victory, Qui has opened restaurants in Austin, Miami Beach, Houston, and Dallas, but many have closed. In March 2019, it was announced that he would open a second location for his East Side King restaurant, this time in a food hall in Denver, but controversy persists in a 2016 assault arrest that saw him accused of hitting his girlfriend while I was intoxicated (he denied doing anything wrong and the charges were dropped in 2018) he terminated the deal shortly after it was announced.
Kristen Kish (Season 10)
After returning from Last Chance Kitchen to beat the favorite Brooke williamson (who returned to the show to claim what had been taken from him in a later season), the South Korean-born chef – Kish was adopted by a family in Michigan at four months – publicly came out in 2014, co-host a Travel channel 36 hours in 2015 he published the cookbook Kristen Kish Cooking: recipes and techniques in 2017 and finally opened the Arlo Gray restaurant in Austin, Tx. in 2018
Nicholas Elmi (Season 11)
The Philadelphia-based chef was about to launch his first restaurant, Laurel, when he competed and won the show's eleventh season. It still owns and operates the Franco-American restaurant and has also added the sister wine bar In the Valley and Royal Boucherie to the mix. In September 2019, he published his first cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia.
Mei Lin (season 12)
After Michael Voltaggiothe protégé became a The best chef Winner in her own right, she began writing food and travel guides for the Robb Report. In January 2019, he opened his first restaurant, Nightshade, in the Los Angeles Arts District. After serving as Oprah WinfreyThe private chef occasionally, the two became close and Lin contributed a handful of recipes to the media mogul's 2017 cookbook.
Jeremy Ford (Season 13)
After his victory, Ford returned to Miami and left his job as a chef in the famous chef Jean-Georges VongerichtenMatador Room to open a place of his own in South Beach called Stubborn Seed. Krun-Chi Korean, a fried chicken stall at Time Out Market, followed soon after. Afishonado, his second restaurant, is in the works with a specific opening for 2021. Already a father for Madelyn, his daughter from a previous relationship, Ford and his wife Maria Carmelina daughter welcome Lucianna in 2016
Brooke Williamson (Season 14)
After losing against Kristen Kish In her first season, Williamson returned in season 14 to reclaim what she thought was hers four seasons earlier. Since her victory, she launched a handful of Los Angeles-based restaurants that she runs alongside her husband, Nick Roberts: Hudson House, The Tripel, Playa Provisions, Small Batch and Da Kikokiko. Along with Richard Blais and his partner The best chef alum Antonia Lofaso, she was one of 16 chefs asked to compete on the Food Network Tournament of champions, which is currently broadcast on the cable network.
Joseph Flamm (Season 15)
After returning to competition through Last Chance Kitchen and finally winning, Flamm returned to his role as executive chef as Chicago's Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Spiaggia. Since then he has left his post, with his sights set on opening a Croatian-Italian store in Windy City, although he has not yet completed the plan. The goal was an opening date for the summer of 2020, although it will probably be delayed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. He and wife Hillary Delich welcome son Luka in December 2018.
Kelsey Barnard Clark (Season 16)
After winning big in the season 16 finale, held in Macau, Clark returned home to Dothan, Alabama, to raise a young son. Monroe and continue with KBC, your restaurant and catering company.
The best chef Season 17 premieres Thursday, March 19 at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
