Where are the chef's top 16 winners now?

The best chef it's back!

Bravo's beloved culinary competition finally returns for season 17 on Thursday, March 19, and not only is the show returning to Los Angeles, but it's also bringing plenty of familiar faces in the process.

For the first time since the eighth season, the show will be devoted to a star-studded format, with the 15 former contestants returning in hopes of achieving what they didn't achieve in previous seasons. In the mix are Eric Adjepong (season 16), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Jennfier Carroll (seasons 6, 8 and 15), Stephanie Cmar (seasons 10 and 11), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Gregory Gourdet (season 12), Melissa king (season 12), Jamie Lynch (season 14), Brian Malarkey (season 3), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Joe Sasto (season 15), Angelo Sosa (seasons 7 and 8), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6) and Lee Anne Wong (seasons 1 and 15).

That's not all that exciting about this last season. For the first time in franchise history, he traveled to Europe for a season finale filmed in Italy. Not only that, but the winner took home $ 250,000, the biggest cash prize in the show's history.