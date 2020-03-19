When could the Premier League season end? The | Football news

















2:39



Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the results of today's Premier League meeting

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour explains the results of today's Premier League meeting

With the resumption of the Premier League postponed to at least the end of April, more questions have been raised about when the 2019/20 season will end.

Clubs and officials met on Thursday to discuss plans for the remainder of the season after the coronavirus outbreak, and it was announced that professional soccer in England will not resume until April 30 at the earliest.

%MINIFYHTML587b62b078d40d29df5d1243a4d5454411% %MINIFYHTML587b62b078d40d29df5d1243a4d5454412%

A statement from the Premier League, EFL, and the Football Association, along with the women's professional game, the Association of Professional Soccer Players, and the Association of League Managers confirmed the extension of the suspension.

April 4-6

Aston Villa vs Lobos

Arsenal vs Norwich

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Watford vs Southampton

Sheff Utd vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Chelsea

Man City vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester April 10-13

Newcastle vs West Ham

Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Burnley vs Sheff Utd

Leicester vs Crystal Palace

Norwich vs Brighton

Southampton vs Man City

Tottenham vs Everton

Chelsea vs Watford

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Wolves vs Arsenal April 18-20

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Everton vs Southampton

Watford vs Norwich

West Ham vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Leicester

Sheff Utd vs Lobos

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Brighton vs Liverpool April 25-27

Liverpool vs Burnley

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Man Utd vs Southampton

Norwich vs West Ham

Watford vs Newcastle

Wolves vs Everton

Brighton vs Man City

Sheff United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Governing bodies originally agreed to a suspension last Friday until early April 4, but with the progress of COVID-19 still unclear, the health and well-being of players, staff and supporters has become the primary priority.

The statement read: "We have collectively agreed that professional play in England will be further postponed until April 30."

The decision to delay the date had been widely expected, as Sky Sports News& # 39; chief reporters Bryan Swanson It stood out on Thursday, but the 2019/20 season has been extended indefinitely to achieve what turned out to be the unanimous goal of the various organizations.

4:17 English football will not return until April 30 & # 39; at the earliest & # 39 ;, was decided in an emergency meeting between the Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely. English football will not return until April 30 & # 39; at the earliest & # 39 ;, was decided in an emergency meeting between the Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely.

"The biggest suspension in English football is not a big surprise," he told Sky Sports. "The game accepts that it cannot continue at this time as the coronavirus pandemic spreads."

"Under the FA's rules and regulations, the season will end no later than June 1, but officials have effectively agreed not to enforce that. In short, football has been given more time in these extraordinary circumstances.

"There is a clear in-game determination to end the season before considering the start of next season. The statement accepts that the spread of the coronavirus remains unclear, and what English football is trying to do is provide some degree of clarity for clubs in what remains a highly volatile and unpredictable landscape. "

So when can we expect the Premier League to resume?

All football has been suspended in response to the Coronavirus pandemic

The return of domestic action in late April still seems ambitious. All plans are subject to change given the continuing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and all decisions will be fundamentally government-driven.

That will most likely change once again in a couple of weeks, while European football would like all its commitments to be met by the end of June.

"That date, June 30, remains flexible, particularly if the FIFA working group decides to relax the rules on player contracts and registrations," added Swanson.

"This remains a fluid environment with many opinions and ideas. The clubs will continue the talks next week, but public health has been and always will be the top priority."

What would be the best case scenario?

A view of the closed doors in Villa Park with the suspension on the football extended

With so many unknowns, let's try to chart how the season can be concluded based on the revised resumption on April 30.

That would mean Gameweeks 36-38 would remain at their current calendar positions. For many Premier League clubs, that would mean just six games that need to be rearranged between Monday, May 3 and June 30.

Week 5 – May 7

Week 12-14 May

Week 19-21 May

Week 26-28 May

Week 2-4 June

Week 9-11 June

Ten of the 20 Premier League clubs have just nine games to play in all competitions: Liverpool, Tottenham, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton, Brighton, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth.

Aston Villa has 10 more games to play, including his game on hand against Sheffield United. The Blades are one of eight Premier League clubs that are still in the FA Cup, which means that there will naturally be more postponements should the competition take place within the current allotted timeframes, as agreed at the start it's from the season.

Manchester City has by far the busiest hours. As long as they advance to the Champions League and FA Cup finals, they could have up to 19 games to play from now until the end of the campaign.

0:50 Bournemouth captain Simon Francis reacts to breaking news that the Premier League season will be Bournemouth captain Simon Francis reacts to breaking news that the Premier League season will be

UEFA's decision on Tuesday to postpone Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021 was with a commitment to complete European leagues and UEFA competitions before June 30, and this could lead to one-legged ties in both the Europa League as in the Champions League.

Including the previous two rounds of Premier League matches, six Gameweeks must be rearranged.

For those clubs, which are not in European competition and will not face City or Wolves, five midweek matches would extend the Premier League season until early June in theory.

And what about the FA Cup?

Newcastle will face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals

The FA Cup quarterfinals were to be held from March 21 to 22, with the semifinals from April 18 to 19. Wembley's masterpiece is still slated for May 23, though that is also likely to change now.

If the league season is completed as a priority, the remaining three rounds could be completed once all 38 league games have been completed.

The FA has yet to provide further details on how the cup competition will be played, but Thursday's statement added: "We are united in our commitment to find ways to resume the 2019/20 football season and secure all club leagues. Nationals and Europeans and the cup matches are played as soon as possible and safe. "

When could the European competitions be concluded?

Manchester City will remain focused on winning the Champions League

The wolves remain in the Europa League contest and could still face 15 games if they progress to the final in Gdansk on May 27, in addition to their remaining nine Premier League matches.

Manchester United are still struggling on three fronts: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is in a solid position to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals after beating LASK 5-0 away from home before the suspension, while who have been forced to face Norwich in the FA Cup Quarter Finals.

There are still four remaining Champions League draws in the last 16, including Chelsea's trip to face Bayern Munich and Manchester City's match with Real Madrid at Etihad, while the quarterfinals were to take place in the first two weeks of April. .

2:03 Danny Higginbotham believes that the priority should be taking care of the teams further down the football pyramid, rather than completing the current season. Danny Higginbotham believes that the priority should be taking care of the teams further down the football pyramid, rather than completing the current season.

The early stages of the semifinal will now also have to be reorganized as it is scheduled to be played on April 28 and 29.

Since the pandemic has affected all European leagues, and therefore all European Cup competitions, UEFA is looking for ways to ensure that all nations can avoid canceling scheduled matches.

There could be a way to condense both European club competitions. Mini tournaments to decide the Champions League and Europa League this season will be options on the table when UEFA meets on Tuesday.

How are games likely to resume eventually?

Liverpool have been made to wait for their first Premier League title

Could many of the games be played behind closed doors once the Premier League returns?

Public health will always remain the number 1 priority. Premier League clubs understand the need to resume games. But they also understand that the game will always be second after health.

Join the debate Comment below to join the debate, but respect our House Rules. If you want to report any comments, just click the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click & # 39; Report & # 39;

Usually there is at least one ambulance in each game, in case of a serious head injury, for example. No club will want to put additional pressure on an already expanded national health service.

Until the pandemic is contained in England, it doesn't seem reasonable to expect games to resume, even without fans inside the stadiums.