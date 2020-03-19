WhatsApp: Village School holds classes on WhatsApp amid the coronavirus scare – Latest news

Aurangabad: The coronavirus may have led to the closure of schools and universities in Maharashtra, but technology and social media applications have come to the rescue of students.

A zilla parishad school in Bangalwadi in the Osmanabad district is using WhatsApp to run its routine classes.

The government had ordered the state's schools and universities to remain closed until March 31, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Despite the closure, educators at a school in the town of Paranda tehsil in Bangalwadi have ensured that there are no obstacles in the learning process by teaching on WhatsApp.

Teachers have formed WhatsApp groups to help students continue their studies without interruption.

"I have been posting videos on different chapters for my students. I assign poems and other assignments to the children every day at 8 am. The students also post their assignments on WhatsApp," said Vishwas Gaikwad, who teaches elementary classes.



Up to 75 students are part of these groups, he added.

Children whose parents don't have smartphones have signed up for these WhatsApp classes with the help of their family and neighbors, Gaikwad said.

"We have seen some positive changes in children who are lazy. Now they have started to work hard, as their parents can monitor their progress," he said.

Videoconferencing classes are quite common in city schools, said elementary school education officer S M Jadhav.

"However, the use of such technology in rural areas is rare. Students may have stopped going to school, but teachers have not stopped their classes," he added.