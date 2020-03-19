What the chef's main contestants say how the show really is

Throughout the competition, the chefs supported each other as they cooked, often asking each other to sample their dishes. There were never lies.

"We are very honest," Kelsey said.

"I think we also have great integrity for each other. If there was something strange on a plate, you would listen to it," added Eric.

"But sometimes he would say, 'Try this.' And they would say, 'Oh, he needs this more,' and I would say, 'I know I just asked for your opinion, but I really don't think I will,'" Sara laughed.

"You're wrong!" Kelsey said.

One point this season that sent blast effects through the competition was when Eddie Konrad accidentally spent much of his team's budget on lamb. It was early in the competition, and the finalists said they were still learning the rules and Eddie apologized, more than viewers saw on air.

"I looked at that thing and thought,‘ You gotta be kidding. Does everyone have a grain of salt? "We got screwed from that point on, we really were," Kelsey said.

Still, everyone maintained that it was an honest mistake. And after that moment, they leaned on each other even more. If one chef had extra money, they would let the other one behind them in the line start ringing in their account.

"We didn't care because it's not like you were going to go back to the store to buy other things. We all wanted to see ourselves succeed because they had everything they needed, not because they didn't have something. So the lamb incident may have set the standard for that It's like, 'Let's make sure everyone has everything they need to make the best dish possible' … Would you ever stand in your kitchen and watch a chef fall? That's what makes you a The best chef. That's what makes you a good leader, "Sara said.