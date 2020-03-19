What should and should not be done in the video conference

%MINIFYHTMLb30195b1828d77d1b1ec44479a69ca0e11% %MINIFYHTMLb30195b1828d77d1b1ec44479a69ca0e12%

As more and more workplaces become remote, we learn how to navigate all aspects of digital work. The meetings are completely online, which means that we attend many video conference calls. If you don't have much experience with video conferencing, you may have to get used to it, especially when your entire team is now working remotely. While it's helpful to treat it as a face-to-face meeting, there are also a few more things to consider when you're on a video call. Here is a guide to what to do and what not to do with video conferencing.

Configure your space

If you can, find a private place to take the call. Otherwise, use headphones to minimize background noise. If you have roommates, roommates, or family members who also work from home (or are just stuck at home), let them know in advance that you will be attending a meeting to minimize interruptions.

%MINIFYHTMLb30195b1828d77d1b1ec44479a69ca0e13% %MINIFYHTMLb30195b1828d77d1b1ec44479a69ca0e14%

Set up your device or camera so that it has a clear and unobstructed view of you. You don't feel too far (or too close) from the camera. If you are using a separate camera, place it close to your screen; It is best to put the camera at eye level, so that when you are looking at the screen, it appears that you are looking at the person Speaking to.

%MINIFYHTMLb30195b1828d77d1b1ec44479a69ca0e15% %MINIFYHTMLb30195b1828d77d1b1ec44479a69ca0e16%

Make sure your face is well lit. Natural lighting and side lighting work best, but ceiling lights will work well, too. Backlighting can often make vision difficult; If you can't change the backlight, try putting another light on the front and side of your face.

Clean the area around you. Open the camera on your laptop or turn on your external camera and see what is seen in the background before the call, and check that you are comfortable showing that on a video call (so put your clothes away and make sure you are on its walls it is appropriate for the job). Oh, and you might want to set up a virtual background, too, if you don't have time to tidy up your space.

Check your appearance

One of the best parts of working from home is wearing sweatshirts and sweatpants all day, but it may not be the right move for a video call. Dress as you would for a face-to-face meeting, and be sure to follow your workplace dress code. You don't need to do anything extra, like putting on makeup if you don't wear it normally, but it's a good idea to come up with a reasonably good look.

It is best to avoid patterns or stripes that can be distracting to the camera. Wearing a shiny white or black shirt can make your camera automatically adjust the brightness and make it difficult to see your face, so use a less extreme color. Good posture doesn't hurt either.

Starting the call

It is a good idea to test your video conferencing software before the call, especially if you have never used it before. Also, make sure you have a good Wi-Fi connection and that your device is plugged in or fully charged.

Please take a few extra minutes before the call to set up, and if possible log in to the call a little earlier, especially if you are not familiar with the software your host is using. Once the call has started, check if everyone can hear and see each other. A good way to do this is to have everyone sign up or show up.

Know when to turn off your audio and video

Mute your side of the call if you are not speaking. Your microphone can pick up a lot of background noise, so silence allows others on the call to easily hear who is talking. Also, if you need to get up or move or do something else during the call (or if your child suddenly appears), it's a good idea to turn off your video to avoid distractions.

Point when you want to talk

During face-to-face meetings, you can pick up visual cues to help find the right time to speak. It is much easier to accidentally interrupt a video call. Wait a few moments of silence before speaking in case there is a sound delay.

If your company or team is going to have regular online meetings, it's a good idea to decide on a system for asking questions, such as raising your hand or using chat to ask a question. If you are running the meeting, it is also helpful to call people by name.

Speak clearly and see how fast you speak (and don't forget to log out!). But speak at your normal volume – there's no need to yell, and if you do, your coworkers can turn down the volume and then lose something else.

Note that it is more visible in video calls than offline meetings

Stay focused

Be vigilant and engaged during the call. As tempting as it may be, try not to do any other work, read articles, or send emails. (Don't look at your phone and don't eat!) Try looking at the camera when you speak. If you look at yourself or others on your screen, it may seem like you're looking at something else. When you're not talking, be sure to pay attention to whoever is talking or sharing your screen and is looking at any material you need to consult. (Again, others can see where you are looking.)

If there is a pause in the conversation because, for example, you need to open an email or reference a document, be sure to communicate it. Delays or long periods of silence can make it seem like you've lost your connection, so this keeps everyone on the same page.

Note that it is more visible in video calls than offline meetings, as you can see close-ups of everyone's faces individually rather than a whole group of people at once. It's often helpful to keep your own face visible on the screen, just as a reminder that you're in front of the camera, so you can see what others are seeing.

Share your screen

If you need to share your screen during a video call, take a few seconds to prepare before pressing the share button. Erase your desktop from any additional tabs or programs you may have open and make sure any private or confidential information is hidden.