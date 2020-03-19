What do Sky & BT SportDoing do for sports subscribers? – Deadline

While reports of linear TV spikes are coming in due to the coronavirus, the lack of live sports is proving to be a headache for networks and subscribers.
Many customers on social media have been asking if there will be discounts or if they should be charged for expensive services largely devoid of primetime live sports.
Broadcasters have come up with different responses, some more inspiring than others.
In France, local pay TV giant Canal Plus announced this week that it will offer its service for free for the next two weeks during the country's closure.
Maxime Saada, President and CEO of the Canal Plus Group, said on Twitter: "Canal Plus is free for everyone on all set-top boxes. And for our subscribers, we are opening access to all our channels, Movies, Series, Youth and Documentaries. Take care . "
Related story
Imax and Cinemark share increase as the market opens 2%
Scandinavian pay television group Viaplay, owned by Nordic Entertainment Group, has lowered overall prices for its sports packages.
In the UK, leading sports subscription channel Sky Sports has said that customers will be able to pause their subscriptions at no charge, but has not offered price reductions. Sky has come under fire for timing of a subscription surge sent to customers this month, but Comcast's proprietary broadcaster has said more recently that it will also offer Sky Go Extra to all of our customers for free in a move to appease subs.
In Germany, Sky has said it will give all subscribers its Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment packages for free for the next 30 days.
British Kingpin BT Sport subscription has been less proactive so far. The home page of the service announces a "party of Elite action that includes Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup rugby, UFC, WWE and much, much more. "However, none of this is actually available live and will not be for some time .
BT says it is working on a "revised BT Sport schedule that includes live sports from abroad," but is not currently offering customers other than breaks or "flex package" discounts.
Both Sky and BT have said they will stop billing their commercial customers, like pubs, for two weeks. These clients pay a considerable sum to show live games in common areas.
In the United States, the NFL yesterday announced that it would offer the NFL Game Pass free of charge until May 31 to viewers in the United States, and from today through July 31 to fans outside the United States and Canada.
The NBA followed suit soon after, announcing in a letter to fans that it would provide a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league's subscription-based digital offering, through April 22.
Networks need to balance the potentially huge losses they will incur due to a lack of live sports with the benefits of customer service from being sympathetic to their loyal customers who shell out large sums to view content.
Meanwhile, online film and television services are lining up to offer discounts to attract increasingly limited people to their home.
Global transmission activity increased 20% last weekend, Bloomberg reported. VThe use of the ideo game in North America grew 75% from the previous week, according to Verizon.
In Italy, Amazon Prime was reportedly available for free for a short time in northern Italy, one of the regions most affected by the coronavirus.
Acorn TV, Sundance Now, and Shudder are among the subscription services offering extended free trials. And as we have seen, studios are breaking theatrical windows to see their content. Universal leads this charge but even Disney + done Frozen II available on your streaming service three months ahead of schedule.
%MINIFYHTML76fe419f544e942484701cf924e4fad213%