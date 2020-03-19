What do Sky & BT SportDoing do for sports subscribers? – Deadline

While reports of linear TV spikes are coming in due to the coronavirus, the lack of live sports is proving to be a headache for networks and subscribers.

Many customers on social media have been asking if there will be discounts or if they should be charged for expensive services largely devoid of primetime live sports.

Broadcasters have come up with different responses, some more inspiring than others.

In France, local pay TV giant Canal Plus announced this week that it will offer its service for free for the next two weeks during the country's closure.

Maxime Saada, President and CEO of the Canal Plus Group, said on Twitter: "Canal Plus is free for everyone on all set-top boxes. And for our subscribers, we are opening access to all our channels, Movies, Series, Youth and Documentaries. Take care . "

Scandinavian pay television group Viaplay, owned by Nordic Entertainment Group, has lowered overall prices for its sports packages.

In the UK, leading sports subscription channel Sky Sports has said that customers will be able to pause their subscriptions at no charge, but has not offered price reductions. Sky has come under fire for timing of a subscription surge sent to customers this month, but Comcast's proprietary broadcaster has said more recently that it will also offer Sky Go Extra to all of our customers for free in a move to appease subs.

In Germany, Sky has said it will give all subscribers its Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment packages for free for the next 30 days.

British Kingpin BT Sport subscription has been less proactive so far. The home page of the service announces a "party of Elite action that includes Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup rugby, UFC, WWE and much, much more. "However, none of this is actually available live and will not be for some time .

BT says it is working on a "revised BT Sport schedule that includes live sports from abroad," but is not currently offering customers other than breaks or "flex package" discounts.