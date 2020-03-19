WeHo Mayor tests positive for coronavirus; City staff ordered to work off-site – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor John D’Amico tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced Wednesday.

The West Hollywood mayor is currently in his own quarantined home and is ordering all city staff to work off-site "immediately," according to officials.

City facilities have been closed to the public and staff who can work remotely are transitioning to work schedules from home for continuity.

All facilities will undergo immediate sanitation procedures, city manager Paul Arevalo said.

D’Amico is "resting at home and practicing a lot of self-care," according to a statement.