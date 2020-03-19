‘We have to get liquidity from somewhere” – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3eed00debbdc2a7ae483938155a4701611% %MINIFYHTML3eed00debbdc2a7ae483938155a4701612%

Adam Aron, CEO of the country's largest film chain, said "the industry has to get liquidity from somewhere," since "we all have expenses and none of us have income" after exhibitors closed their doors in the entire country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am here as a representative of our industry. … The reality is that we need relief right now and there is a simple reason why. We have fixed costs, we are trying to lower them, but because all the movie theaters in the country are closed or closed, there is no income coming through the door, ”Aron said in an interview on CNBC. "The banking system is overwhelmed by companies looking for additional liquidity."

The industry has asked Congress for funds to overcome the crisis. The answer is not yet clear. Unfortunately, Aron's audio seemed to be malfunctioning when the CNBC presenter asked him if he, or the industry, had heard anything from Washington, D.C. and what i expected.

"I'm here. I can't here, but I'm here," said Aron.

Earlier in the interview, he noted that AMC is making stocks of the perishable food chain in all theaters available to its 27,000 employees across the country, continues to "pay them as much as we can" for now, and plans to stick with plans to current health insurance. active for the duration of the crisis.

"My focus is to make sure there is a company to go back to," he said. "I would like to make sure that this company that has been strong for 100 years in the United States, that we can reopen when the government says it is safe to do so for the public."