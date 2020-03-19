Watch the fun Flip the Switch video by Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron Y Hannah brown I definitely have the whole TikTok thing down below.

Thursday Bachelorette party The students turned to the "Flip The Switch,quot; challenge while mocking the romance rumors they have sparked in recent days.

%MINIFYHTMLb7f747abcea676196553ef3abb93ff7f13% %MINIFYHTMLb7f747abcea676196553ef3abb93ff7f14%

Along with members of her "Quarantine Team," Hannah and her two friends started the video. Showing off her sun-drenched skin, the Dancing with the stars the champion danced in front of a mirror while wearing a black blouse and white leggings like DuckThe song "Nonstop,quot; sounded. Then when the time for "change,quot; came, Tyler, his brother Ryan Cameron and another friend came up and changed clothes with the girls. Naturally, the Florida native sported the first Bachelorette partyThe set of

%MINIFYHTMLb7f747abcea676196553ef3abb93ff7f15% %MINIFYHTMLb7f747abcea676196553ef3abb93ff7f16%

Using Hannah and Tyler's romantic story as inspiration for the perfect legend, the group wrote: "BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah's pants."

Ever since they landed in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, Hannah and Tyler have been enjoying their time in the sunshine together.