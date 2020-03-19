Walmart Shortens Its Hours Even More – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, is shortening its hours even more as the coronavirus pandemic increases, and the demand for necessities increases.

As of Thursday, many of Walmart's 4,700 stores in the US USA They will be open from 7 am to 8:30 pm until further notice. It is the second adjustment the retailer made to its hours in a week. Generally, many Walmarts are open 24 hours, but some stores that previously opened after 7 a.m. will maintain their regular hours.

%MINIFYHTML4feccca82fe37cfae4af957fe84d35b011% %MINIFYHTML4feccca82fe37cfae4af957fe84d35b012%

The company said the shortened hours will "further help,quot; employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores. Walmart is also temporarily closing its auto centers. Employees who worked at automotive centers will now help stock and clean the rest of the store.

Walmart is also introducing special shopping hours for people 60 and older. Walmart said it will open its senior-only stores an hour before they open every Tuesday from March 24 to April 28.

Other stores have recently announced similar hours for their older customers, including Target, Whole Foods, and Amazon-owned Dollar General.

Walmart is also putting limits on some high-demand products, including paper products, eggs, cleaning products, hand sanitizer, water, and baby products. Items like toilet paper have become the latest symbol of panic buying.

The Arkansas-based company is one of the few major chains opened during the coronavirus crisis. Macy’s, H,amp;M, Sephora, The Gap, and several other well-known retailers have announced temporary closings for the next few weeks. Unlike most department stores, Walmart earns most of its money on groceries. As the largest grocery store in the United States, Walmarts are essential sources of goods for millions of Americans during the coronavirus crisis.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.