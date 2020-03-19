Waka Flocka Flame explains why Prenup is not important

FOX

Waka Flocka's Flame he has a happy marriage with his wife Tammy Rivera with or without prenuptial agreements. The rapper and Tammy recently stopped on "Dish Nation" and, at one point, the topic was brought up for discussion.

Co-host Gary With Da Tea He insisted that everyone should have made a prenuptial agreement, although Waka pleaded that they differ. "What is that? Love is not on the same pedestal as money, and money could never be on the same pedestal as love," Waka shared.

He continued: "If you love a person, it should not be money. It should not be sick, it should not be fat, it should not be colored, in shape, not at all. Now, for me, if I marry you and I am this type rich, you also rich. "

"But, I'm supposed to be the man who enriches your spirit," continued the 33-year-old man. "That's what happens to couples. People look at money and don't pay attention to spirit. That's a big difference. Because I can make my wife's spirit so rich to the point that she is richer. than me financially. " "

"If you really like it all the way, preparation shouldn't be in any of your minds!" An Instagram user agreed with Waka when another fan praised the couple and said, "Waka and Tammy make a cute couple."

Meanwhile, others were unimpressed and even called it "false awakening." Taking a hit on the rapper, one person commented, "He doesn't believe in anything that makes sense." On the other hand, others did not think that Waka, who "does not believe in being faithful either", was not the right person to preach about it. "The message is direct but the messenger …" someone pointed out.

This is not the first time that Waka has spoken out against prenuptial agreements. In April 2019, he shared in an interview with Ebony magazine: "The person I really love. The person I really want to be with. I don't want anyone trying to convince me of that." this and all this. I wonder, why are you thinking about my money and not my well-being? "