Waka Flocka explains why he doesn't believe in Prenups

Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera recently paid a visit to Dish nationDuring their interview, the topic of having a prenuptial agreement came up, especially when it comes to famous couples.

Waka expressed why he personally does not believe in having a prenuptial agreement.

He said, "For me, love is not on the same pedestal as money, and money could never be on the same pedestal as love. If you love a person, it should not be money. Now for me, if I Case with you and I'm this rich guy, you're rich too. I'm supposed to be the man who enriches your spirit, that's what happens to couples. People look at money and don't pay attention to the spirit, they see it's a big difference because it could make my wife's spirit so rich, to the point that she is richer than me financially. "

Now everyone knows that Waka and Tammy got married in 2014, and have been giving fans a glimpse of their marriage through social media and reality shows.

The couple recently launched their own reality show on We TV called "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka," which premiered this month.

On the show, viewers also had an opportunity to see the couple renew their vows at Mexico, which actually took place last year.

Waka spoke to Persons about their nuptials after the celebration and said, “I never knew what love was until I met Tammy. Today I give you a dream wedding that you always wanted. "

Take a look at Waka's explanation below: