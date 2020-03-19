Home Entertainment Waka Flocka Doesn't Believe in Prenups – Here's Why

Waka Flocka Doesn't Believe in Prenups – Here's Why

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera recently sat down for an interview where the rapper revealed that he did not believe in prenups and did not have his wife sign one.

"You know what that is? Love is not on the same pedestal as money, and money could never be on the same pedestal as love," he told Dish Nation. "If you love a person, it shouldn't be money. It shouldn't be sick, it shouldn't be fat, it shouldn't be colored, in shape, not at all. Now, for me, if I marry you and I'm this rich guy, you too rich. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©