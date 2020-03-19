Waka Flocka Doesn't Believe in Prenups – Here's Why

Waka Flocka and his wife Tammy Rivera recently sat down for an interview where the rapper revealed that he did not believe in prenups and did not have his wife sign one.

"You know what that is? Love is not on the same pedestal as money, and money could never be on the same pedestal as love," he told Dish Nation. "If you love a person, it shouldn't be money. It shouldn't be sick, it shouldn't be fat, it shouldn't be colored, in shape, not at all. Now, for me, if I marry you and I'm this rich guy, you too rich. "

"But I'm supposed to be the man who enriches your spirit. That's what's wrong with couples. People look at money and don't pay attention to spirit," he continued. "That is a big difference. Because I can make my wife's spirit so rich to the point that she is richer than I am financially."

