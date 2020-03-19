Vikings agree to reach agreement with Kicker Dan Bailey, extend Punter Britton Colquitt contract – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two familiar faces on the Minnesota Vikings special teams will go purple for next season.

On Thursday, the team announced that it had agreed on the terms to resign kicker Dan Bailey. Details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Bailey made 27 of 29 field goal attempts in 2019, ranking fourth in the NFL with a 93.1% completion percentage. He was also named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week three times during the 2019 season. In November, the 32-year-old reached the 1,000 point mark in his career.

Minnesota also signed a new deal with bettor Britton Colquitt, ensuring consistency among Viking specialists.

Long snapper Austin Cutting is entering his second professional season after being selected by Minnesota last April.