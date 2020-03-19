Victoria & # 39; s Secret presents Helena Christensen and Candice Huffine as Brand's new faces

WENN / Ivan Nikolov / Avalon

This 2020 relaunch of the lingerie giant comes in response to strong criticism it faced in 2019 for driving unhealthy and unrealistic images of teens and young women.

Up News Info –

Veteran Catwalk Helena Christensen and plus size model Candice Huffine They have been introduced as the new faces of Victoria & # 39; s Secret after a brand review.

The lingerie company ended 2019 under a cloud when critics criticized the bosses for pressing unhealthy and unrealistic images of teens and young women.

%MINIFYHTMLe3d64df17d38973bf7c41c83e16ced6e11% %MINIFYHTMLe3d64df17d38973bf7c41c83e16ced6e12%

As a result of the backlash, the firm's top officials canceled their annual Victoria & # 39; s Secret television special and promised a renewal.

The 2020 relaunch features more than 50 veterans like Helena, more curvy models and even a trans star mixed with regular Victoria & # 39; s Secret stars like Joan Smalls, Barbara Palvin Y Lais Ribeiro.