Varun Dhawan is very excited to work on the next Sriram Raghavan Ekkis



Sriram Raghavan and Varun Dhawan are set to collaborate for the second time after Badlapur (2015) on Ekkis. Preparation for the film based on Param Vir Chakra's youngest receiver, Arun Khetarpal, started from the director's end. The film's producer, Dinesh Vijan, revealed some interesting details about Ekkis, in an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, "Sriram has a separate office because he needed a much larger space. If you go to his office, you will feel like you are entering an area of War I've never seen a director prepare so much."





He added: "Varun called me this morning and said he has never been more excited and confident about a movie than this. It is nice to feel that way. Varun is the right man for the movie."