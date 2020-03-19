Vanessa Hudgens reportedly wants to compensate people after offensive words about the coronavirus – here's how!

It seems that Vanessa Hudgens spoke too quickly on a sensitive subject and is now realizing her mistake. That said, the actress decided to apologize after making some "callous,quot; comments about Coronavirus death rate on Instagram Live.

As fans who tuned in to her live stream already know, Vanessa stated that people who lose their lives in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are "inevitable,quot; and, as you can imagine, many were upset to hear her say that.

However, the star wasted no time before doing damage control, and an internal report also claims to know how he plans to make peace with people.

Vanessa obviously apologized for her words after understanding her weight, but what else is she willing to do to correct her mistake?

His controversial words were in response to President Donald Trump announcing that the Coronavirus crisis will likely continue until July or even August.

So, during her IG Live a couple of days ago, Vanessa commented that "Um, yeah," until July it sounds like a bunch of bulls ***. (People who die from Coronavirus are) terrible, (but also) inevitable. "

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Vanessa hates that her Instagram rant has taken her life and now she knows she has to do some damage control. It took her a minute to realize that she offended people, but she's taking it as a learning experience, and she's actually hurt from hurting people. Vanessa hopes that time will heal all wounds since she is really upset because it bothers people. She is not the person she is and expects people to accept her apology. "

Another source also shared through the same media that ‘Vanessa feels terrible about what she said and as much as she wishes she could get it back, she knows she can't, so she's using it as a lesson. She understands that she has a platform on social media and her words have power and she needs to choose them carefully. Vanessa never did any harm and of course regrets anyone for offending. She knows we're all in this together and she wants everyone to stay safe. "

In other words, the actress plans to use her platform to publicize what is happening and it has already started!

You may have seen that his biography now encourages people to stay inside!



