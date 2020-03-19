Vanderpump star Lala Kent and fiance Randall Emmett postpone wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed that her wedding to Power executive Randall Emmett was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Obviously we are sad about this, but for the maximum safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority. "

Social distancing is being applied throughout the country, people are advised to stay at home and, if they leave, do not meet in groups of more than 50 people.

The couple made headlines last year after 50 Cent demanded that Emmett pay the million dollars owed him. There was an online exchange before Emmett finally paid 50, and then the rapper quickly removed the posts.