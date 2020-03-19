Vanderpump star Lala Kent and fiance Randall Emmett postpone wedding

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed that her wedding to Power executive Randall Emmett was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Obviously we are sad about this, but for the maximum safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority. "

