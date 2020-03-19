Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Akshay Kumar at Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar's next, Bell Bottom, is led by Ranjit Tewari. It is a vintage film, set in the 1980s. The film is based on a true story and is about a spy. It was announced a few weeks ago that Akshay will be part of this project. A movie poster was also released shortly thereafter. Recently, the creators signed Vaani Kapoor as the protagonist against Akshay.

According to a source, “The script called for a new pairing. Vaani signed a week ago and is excited about filming with Akshay. She is not the usual female lead with some romantic scenes and some songs. She plays Akshay's wife and is an integral part of the narrative. "Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War.

There was a report that Nupur Sanon would be chosen over Akshay for the project. She was seen in the Filhaal music video with Akshay Kumar. But that did not happen. The source also revealed that the creators, Vashu Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani, are currently working on a different look for Vaani. He said: "The observation tests will be done closer to the shoot." The same is being worked out for Akshay, who will play a soft secret agent. The team has a collection of oversized designer coats, glitters and shoes. Different hairstyles are also being worked on. The team is currently working to recreate the 1980s with stage designers and a visual effects team.

Filming for the film will begin in September, as Akshay is busy with his action comedy Bachchan Pandey. We are very excited about this one. What's the matter with you?