UT Austin Dean, Student Test Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A dean and a student at the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities announced.

In a statement released Wednesday, UT President Gregory L. Fenves said the university learned that the dean of the Brent Iverson School of Undergraduate Studies tested positive, as did the first student.

Iverson has been in self-isolation since Friday and reports that he is feeling well. The student has not been identified.

President Fenves said they expect "many more cases,quot; to be detected in the coming days and weeks.

“This is a deeply disturbing time for all of us. I know that many of you are very concerned about your health and especially the well-being of those in your life and in our community who are most vulnerable to the virus. Please note that our staff members are working tirelessly to provide support to all who need it. "

People who have been exposed to patients with COVID-19 will be notified directly by public health officials in coordination with Austin Public Health.