US Surgeon General Jerome Adams calls on social media influencers like Kylie Jenner to become aware of the coronavirus

Roommates, in times of crisis, America's best doctor has an unconventional solution for the younger generation to understand how serious the coronavirus pandemic is. He says we should trust influential people on social media like Kylie Jenner.

While speaking in Good morning america, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said this is the perfect time to use influencers and celebrities, like Kylie Jenner and Kevin Durant, to shed light on the impact of the coronavirus.

"We need Kylie Jenner and the influencers of social media to be out there, to help people understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying, "said Adams.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on the millennium generation and the coronavirus: "We need our social media influencers to go out and help people understand that this is serious." https://t.co/M1e2wFmU6F pic.twitter.com/FNjZB12mKK – Good morning America (@GMA) March 19, 2020

He says that influencers are a vital tool for getting the message across to younger people because he knows of his own children that "the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it."

He also expressed concern that the younger generation is more likely to ignore quarantine and social distancing warnings, despite being the most vulnerable to contracting and spreading the virus.

"We are seeing new data from Italy that suggests young people may be at greater risk than we previously thought," he said. "But think about your grandfather, think about your grandmother, think about the fact that you are spreading a disease that could be what ultimately kills them."

Omg, it's older Gen Zs and younger millennials. I am millennial and every millennium I know is on board and above social distancing. Why not say that we need 16-30 year olds to pay attention …? – Lalasiguanaba (@lalasiguanaba) March 19, 2020

