US Senator under fire for early warning of donor coronavirus | USA News

United States Senator Richard Burr, a Republican, is shooting after a secret recording emerged Thursday of him warning a group of taxpayers that the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States would be very serious six days before it publicly acknowledge.

In the February 27 recording, obtained and broadcast on National Public Radio, Burr can be heard comparing the coronavirus pandemic to the 1918 influenza outbreak that killed more than 20 million people worldwide.

"There is one thing I can say about this: He is much more aggressive in his broadcast than anything we've seen in recent history," Burr said on the recording. "It is probably more like the 1918 pandemic."

His comments to a group called Tar Heel Circle at an upscale Republican club near the United States Capitol came the same day that President Donald Trump was taking a positive turn in America's preparedness.

"I think what our country did is an incredible achievement," Trump told reporters at the White House that day.

Limiting the number of cases in the United States at the time to 15 was "like a miracle," Trump said, suggesting the virus "will go away."

At the time, in late February, Trump had just appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the White House coronavirus workforce and had just established restrictions on travel from China.

"The comments that have come to light, what Senator Burr was saying to his constituents with money at a donor class lunch, are appalling," said Dr. Gavin Yamey, professor of public health and public policy at the Duke University in North Carolina.

"He was not giving other constituents in my state the same warning. He could have used his credibility, his megaphone, his position to break with the president and tell the country what is coming," Yamey told Al Jazeera.

"Instead, he put loyalty to Trump before his concern for North Carolinians," said Yamey. "The administration knew that this catastrophe was approaching and was asleep at the wheel."

Health workers steer a car at a COVID-19 temporary test site near Penn Medicine Radnor in Radnor, Pa. (Matt Slocum / AP Photo)

Burr is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and is one of the principal authors of the key United States law that provides for the federal response to a pandemic.

He and other senators had received classified information from US officials about the coronavirus just two days earlier, on February 25.

After that closed-door briefing, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, voiced his outrage on Twitter.

"This morning's coronavirus classified briefing should have been fully open to the American people; they would be as appalled and amazed as I am at the inadequate preparedness and prevention," Blumenthal said.

It was also reported Thursday that Burr sold what was described as a significant portion of its stocks in the United States during the same period. Citing financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reported that Burr sold between $ 582,000 and $ 1.5 million in shares in 29 separate transactions on February 13.

Members of the Tar Heel Circle group that met Burr included dozens of guests from his home state of North Carolina who had collectively donated more than $ 100,000 to Burr's campaigns in the past, according to NPR, which obtained a copy of the RSVP list for the event.

Burr also warned group members not to travel to Europe, which has since become the new global hot spot, and suggested that public schools may have to close, which has now happened.

"All companies should be aware of the fact that they may have to modify their trip. They may have to look at their employees and judge whether the trip they are making to Europe is essential or whether it can be done by video conference. Why? Risk it? " Burr said.

"There will be, I'm sure, times when communities, probably some in North Carolina, have a transmission rate where they say, 'Let's close schools for two weeks. Everyone stay home'," Burr said.

Burr even warned that the US military could mobilize to fight the coronavirus.

"We are going to send a military hospital there; it is going to be in tents and will be installed on the ground somewhere," Burr reportedly said at lunch.

"It will be a decision that the president and the DOD (US Department of Defense) make. And we will have medical professionals supplemented by local personnel to treat people who need treatment," said the senator.

But Burr didn't say anything publicly until March 3, when he released a relatively sure statement after the first COVID-19 case in North Carolina was identified.

"The United States is in a better position than any other nation to handle a public health emergency like coronavirus," Burr promoted.

Scott Huffman, a Democratic candidate for the United States House of Representatives, criticized Burr's handling of the matter.

"I am completely disappointed by Senator Burr's warning to a small group of his well-connected donors about the effects of the coronavirus," Huffman told Al Jazeera.

"This administration and its facilitators, for me, for lack of a better word, totally ignored public health and safety," said Huffman.

Huffman tweeted:

SENATOR Burr (R-NC) knew three weeks ago? What a shame for not stepping forward and sounding the alarm so we can have started preparing then. #coronavirus Recording Raises Questions About Private Comments on COVID-19 # nc13 @SenatorBurr https://t.co/011nmjxDSW – Scott Huffman for Congress (@HuffmanForNC) March 19, 2020

The editorial board of Raleigh News & Observer, one of the leading newspapers in North Carolina, criticized Burr's actions as "regrettable but not surprising."

"It now appears that the North Carolina senator-in-chief was wary of publicly contesting Trump's efforts to calm financial markets by minimizing the threat of the coronavirus," the editorial board wrote Thursday.

A senator spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment from Al Jazeera. A statement given to NPR emphasized Burr's record as a public health advocate.