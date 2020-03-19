University of Michigan Transforms Living Rooms into Learning Places – Up News Info Detroit

Amid millions of people trapped in their homes by the Covid-19 pandemic, universities and organizations are stepping forward to help K-12 and college students. From a Article Published by The University Record, the University of Michigan is expanding its online offerings.

%MINIFYHTML738ea55ba82cc87f61717bbe4fbf2bfc11% %MINIFYHTML738ea55ba82cc87f61717bbe4fbf2bfc12%

Michigan online It is a website published by UofM with many online classes and learning resources. Whether it's personal enrichment or learning a new skill. There are more than 180 programs.

UofM performing arts organizations and their libraries have many online presentations, speakers and exhibits. In addition to the many museums and galleries across campus, they are working on content to assist K-12 and college students. For more visit: arts.mich.edu.

Not to mention the many open and online courses available that may carry a small fee, but which are free for faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

Exhibitions, performances and speakers

UofM Penny Stamps Speaker Series

The UofM Penny Stamps series of speakers has been canceled like many things due to Covid-19. When possible, penny stamps website It says "Whenever possible, our weekly presentations will be available online – videos will be announced by email and on this page." you can access previous Penny Stamps Speaker conferences here.

UofM Library

The UofM library has many interesting exhibits to explore digitally. From old fantasy classics for children, a study of the reformer Martin Luther, to content on the UofM Bicentennial. See the complete list of offers: https://www.lib.umich.edu/online-exhibits/exhibits.

William L. Clements Library

Are you a history buff or are you trying to educate your children at home about the history of the United States? The William L. Clements Library has online offerings with images of original historical documents and artifacts. Check it out at: https://clements.umich.edu/public-programs/exhibits/#online-exhibits.

Museum of Natural History

The UofM Natural History Museum is closed, but you can subscribe to its newsletter as staff searches for ways to enrich the public online. For more signal to him Newsletter.

UofM Musical Society

UMS checkout passed playlists… that are available on Spotify and Apple Music. Being one of the oldest performing arts organizations, its online search file details 141 years of history.

UofM Art Museum

Explore the UMMA collections and find learning resources from educators and scholars. For more visit: https://exchange.umma.umich.edu/.

Kelsey Museum of Archeology

Excursion online exhibitions from Kelsey's past and present exhibitions. His current special exhibit is "Archeologies of childhood: the first years of life in Roman Egypt"

TEDxUofM

If you are not familiar, the TED Conference brings thousands of insightful talks from today's leaders, experts, artists, authors and innovators. Building on this, TEDxUofM brings Ted's experience to Ann Arbor. Bringing ideas, discussions and entertainment to inspire us all on a variety of topics. You can see the recent TEDxUofM 2020 conference here.

This information was obtained from an article published in University Record. An online publication from the University of Michigan.