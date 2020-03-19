United States Complicit in Saudi Atrocities in Yemen | Yemen

The civil war in Yemen, which has lasted for five years today, has produced a humanitarian crisis of the greatest magnitude.

It has its roots in the Houthi inauguration of Sanaa in 2014, which forced the resignation of the president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Starting in March 2015, a coalition of Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia mounted a military campaign against the Houthis with the aim of restoring the Hadi government.

Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have sold weapons and provided technical and logistical assistance to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which have carried out air strikes on Yemeni soil.

Iran, in turn, has sent advanced weapons and military advisers to the Houthis.

The conflict of power shows no signs of diminishing, despite the fact that efforts by the UN Special Envoy to implement a lasting ceasefire.

Five years later, the United States remains firmly committed to the Saudi-led coalition that has been accused by a United Nations Commission of Expertsfrom committing war crimes in Yemen.

The situation has sparked a rare display of bipartisanism in the United States Senate, as a coalition of politicians. passed a resolution last year that would have ended with United States military support for the coalition.

Despite a presidential veto of this legislation, and a Certification By Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, claiming that the coalition had taken concrete steps to protect civilians, pressure has continued to mount for the United States to withdraw its support for Saudi Arabia.

This political pressure is a step in the right direction. It is an acknowledgment of the treaty-based obligations that the United States continues to breach through its shortsighted policy in Yemen.

Take the affirmative legal obligation of the United States under Common Article 1 of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, which requires that "it undertakes to respect and guarantee the respect,quot; of the Conventions in all circumstances.

The Comments on the 2016 Geneva Conventions, published by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), stipulate that Common Article 1 imposes a negative obligation on states not to encourage, help or assist in violations of the Conventions, as well as a positive obligation on states to do everything reasonably possible in their power to "prevent and end such violations." The ICRC postulates that this duty is "particularly strong in the case of a partner in a joint operation,quot;.

The United States has likely violated its negative obligation by continuing to provide technical assistance to the coalition despite knowledge of credible allegations that the coalition has continuously violated international humanitarian law (IHL).

Reports of these IHL violations have continued even after Saudi Arabia promised the US. USA That it would take measures to comply with IHL, which means that such violations have been foreseeable for the United States. USA For some time.

And the United States could certainly be violating its positive obligation because the assurances it has received from Saudi Arabia (which will take greater care to avoid indiscriminate attacks on civilians) are clearly not credible.

Therefore, it is difficult for the USA. USA Argue that you are making reasonable efforts to prevent violations of IHL when you accept such empty guarantees.

According to Larry Lewis, a former State Department official who served as a senior civilian damages adviser on both Obama and Trump Administrations, US and Saudi officials have repeatedly blocked efforts to improve civil protection programs and promote responsibility for civilian victims.

For example, during the Obama administration, Lewis attempted to help the coalition create its own database to track civilian casualties for which it was responsible, but received little government support and was ultimately prevented from continuing its direct military advice. function.

The existing civil protection mechanism also lacks credibility: the Joint Incident Assessment Team established in Saudi Arabia has been criticized by the UN for a lack of impartiality and transparency.

Lewis also notes that American officials have access to a database that points to the role of American fighter jets and munitions in any coalition attack. But despite concrete knowledge of the ways it aids and incites coalition war crimes, the United States has refused to end its assistance. This behavior hardly suggests an effort to "guarantee respect,quot; for the Conventions.

The legal failure of the United States over Yemen will have serious strategic consequences in the years to come.

First, the United States has lost its moral credibility when it condemns war crimes committed in other armed conflicts. For example, his complaint of the indiscriminate bombing of hospitals and schools in Syria in Russia sounds hollow when he continues to arm and assist a coalition that is carrying out the same acts in Yemen.

Second, it could be said that the United States has confronted a whole generation of Yemeni civilians. Numerous civilians have found American-made ammunition in the settings of some of the conflict's most egregious war crimes, such as the bombing of a school bus full of children in August 2018.

Violent armed fighters are likely to feed on the resentment and anguish of those who have lost loved ones.

There is an important lesson that the United States can learn from these failures.

It is imperative that EE. USA And other European arms suppliers develop a set of concrete rules to determine a "cut-off point,quot; when legal assistance, for example technical support to allied nations involved in armed conflict, must cease.

The Office of Legal Counsel, a component of the United States Department of Justice that provides legal assistance to the President and Executive Branch agencies, has previously reported that the United States government should reevaluate the legality of your attendance when countries use the help of the United States for illegal purposes.

Such a reevaluation would be a welcome step, but a real change will require a more proactive solution. Future United States presidents should involve Congress in developing a comprehensive framework to end United States assistance in the face of continued violations of IHL.

European countries could easily follow suit. In fact, a recent decision by the UK Court of Appeals shows that it would be prudent for EU countries to do so.

The court found that key UK ministers had illegally signed arms exports to Saudi Arabia without adequately assessing the risk to civilians in Yemen.

This is in violation of Criterion 2 (c) of the EU's Consolidated Criteria and national arms export licenses, which requires the government to consider whether there is a "clear risk"that the equipment to be exported could be used in the commission of a serious violation of IHL.

Instead of letting the courts dictate the path of their export licensing process, the UK and the US USA They could proactively implement a framework that interrupts assistance to recipient countries that do not show an interest in compliance with IHL.

President Trump's political advisers have responded that cutting support for the coalition at such a critical time relinquish control to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels (who have also been credibly accused of war crimes) and that this would cost more Yemeni lives.

This argument misses the point entirely. The complete eradication of Yemen's Houthi rebels would be nothing more than a pyrrhic victory for the United States.

This is because beating Iran in a proxy war means little when the United States has abdicated its legal responsibilities, leaving a trail of civilian casualties and resentment.

Nations that disdain IHL have undoubtedly noted the continued support of the United States for Saudi Arabia. They are likely to feel emboldened to continue their own behavior in other armed conflicts because they know that criticism from the United States will be widely seen as hypocritical given its continued support for the Saudi coalition.

After five years of contributing to the world's worst humanitarian crisis, any geostrategic triumph, therefore, will be amply offset by the damage the United States has done to its legal and moral credibility.

It is time for the United States to end its complicity in the atrocities in Yemen.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.